Roborock S7 Named Good Housekeeping 2021 Cleaning Award Winner

The Robot Vacuum Features Advanced Sonic Mopping System to Break-Up Tough, Dried-On Messes and Deliver an Unparalleled Clean

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced the Roborock S7 was selected a winner of the coveted Good Housekeeping 2021 Cleaning Awards. The advanced robot vacuum and mop system earned top recognition in the "Fabulous Floors + More" category.



Roborock S7 - Good Housekeeping 2021 Cleaning Awards Winner

"Simply put, the inspiration behind our engineering and design innovations is time," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "Everyday life is demanding and we can all benefit from more time to do the things we love with the ones we care about most. We are proud to create products that bring joy to our customers' lives and elegant solutions for every mess life delivers."

Officially released in March 2021, the Roborock S7 completely reinvents the mopping experience. Its advanced surface recognition technology enables the S7 to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one, single cleaning session, without interruption. The mop is also lifted as it returns to dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

The Roborock S7 is available on Amazon for an MSRP of $649. For an added level of hands-free convenience, the next-generation robot vacuum and mop are compatible with the newly released Roborock Auto-Empty Dock, also available on Amazon for $299 MSRP.

To learn more about the Roborock S7 and the company's line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

