ROBOTIC MAINTENANCE IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY: EVONIK RELIES ON GETAC F110 TABLET TO CONTROL AUTONYMOUS ROBOT

TAIPEI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conducting maintenance and inspection tasks in critical areas using an autonomous robot - this task is being carried out by Evonik, a global leader in the specialty chemicals industry, as part of an Innovation Project with three partners at one of its company-owned chemical plants.



Evonik relies on Getac's F110-EX to control the robot and teach it auto-mated inspection routes around the facility.

Evonik relies on Getac's F110 ATEX-certified tablet to control the robot and teach it automated inspection routes around the facility. The company chose the F110-EX due to its powerful performance and excellent reliability, compared to other rugged computing alternatives. In addition, Getac's fast response and high degree of flexibility while integrating the solution were key factors in creating an optimal working environment for the Proof of Concept (PoC). The robot's software was provided by Energy Robotics, while the robot itself was supplied by Boston Dynamics.

The aim of the project is to evaluate the practicality of an automated robotic maintenance and inspection solution in the chemical industry. The robot's primary task is to travel along pre-programmed inspection routes, collecting important operational data. It will also conduct automated safety inspections that cannot be integrated into a remote maintenance concept (or only at great expense). Organisations can then use data collected to improve the intervals between inspections while simultaneously increasing asset reliability.

Getac's tablet plays a pivotal role in the project, serving as the main interface between robot, control software, and human operator. For control and monitoring in the plant, the operator can access the software via the F110-EX, while an additional controller is used for quick interventions during operation.

"The robot receives its orders through the Getac F110-EX, which can also be used to control it during corresponding missions, such as in the tank farm," explains Thorsten Schimpf, process expert at Evonik. "The robot is equipped with sensors, as well as infrared and optical cameras, allowing it to navigate to specific locations within the facility and take photos of displays or record data, which can then be transmitted back for evaluation. For effective operation, we knew we needed a portable rugged device with enough power to display video feeds from the robot in real-time. The F110-EX allows us to do just that."

The requirements for the F110-EX tablet are high. Not only must it be highly robust and ATEX-certified, but the screen must also be easy to read outdoors, under a wide range of environmental conditions including rain, and it must be fully functional in both hot and cold temperatures.

Evonik also required a Windows operating system, as well as the ability to capture and process large amounts of data both quickly and effectively. Connectivity and performance play a key role as well, allowing for fast video transmission and play back. In addition, an LTE connection is required because there is no WLAN in the tank farm. Finally, Bluetooth is needed to connect the controller to the tablet. With the appropriate Getac carrying strap, the F110 can be carried comfortably in front of the body, so the user has both hands free to operate the controller at the same time.

"Evonik not only recognised Getac as a good solution, but Getac responded immediately to our enquiry, was able to help quickly, and offered the right solution for our needs," adds Thorsten Schimpf, "The F110-EX is extremely reliable and fail-safe, it works flawlessly and meets our very high requirements for performance, functionality and connectivity." Schimpf emphasises: "We are very satisfied with the F110-EX".

"The Getac F110-EX is based on state-of-the-art rugged technologies, making it ideally suited to Evonik's ambitious project," says Eric Yeh, Managing Director at Getac Technology GmbH. "We are very pleased to be able to contribute to the project's success and look forward to working closely with Evonik on similar initiatives in the future."

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.38 billion in 2021. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. About 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology, including laptops, tablets, software and video solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.