The Roche Associates Announces Strong Summer Lead Generation Results & Increases In Occupancy For Its Senior Living Clients

Wilbraham, MA – The Roche Associates, a nationally recognized senior living marketing agency, generated over 1,000 prospects and referral sources to attend 7 marketing events orchestrated for 5 senior living clients in Texas, Illinois, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Event marketing, and the multi-channel promotional campaigns executed to support these events, assisted two of The Roche Associates’ senior living clients alone with capturing 36 deposits over this two-month period. The total deposits received between July and August for these two clients translates into annual revenue exceeding 2.5 million dollars.

While many independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities lack a steady flow of new leads and referral sources, The Roche Associates consistently delivers for its clients, even during the difficulties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, The Roche Associates’ senior living clients benefited from a flood of hundreds of high-quality, viable prospects and referral relationships.

While there are many ways to go about event marketing promotion, The Roche Associates has developed a proven multi-channel marketing strategy consisting of the following:

• Direct mail

• Follow up phone campaigns aimed at existing prospects and referral sources

• Email marketing

• Social media advertising

• Customer-centric marketing (existing residents and family members)

• Outreach marketing

• Limited print advertising (where appropriate)

• PR/News Media/Press Releases

About The Roche Associates, Inc:

The Roche Associates is a full-service boutique marketing agency specializing in the senior living industry and niche. The firm has been a leader in leasing up and turning around senior living communities since 1982. The Roche Associates takes a data-driven, analytical approach to solving marketing, sales and occupancy challenges for its clients, and is highly regarded for its ability to generate sales qualified leads. Over the last four decades, The Roche Associates has generated hundreds of thousands of age and income qualified prospects and referral sources to attend educational and social marketing events for its clients nationwide, helping to produce over 25,000 sales and move-ins. When researching lead generation ideas for senior living, senior living lead generation, senior living marketing agencies or marketing for senior living, click on the name that so many have trusted for so long, click on The Roche Associates.

For more information about The Roche Associates, visit www.RocheAssociates.com.

