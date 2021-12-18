$Rocket Seed Sale Continues to Make Wave With IDO Launchpad Template/Design Set To Be Launched

$ROCKET Token will be used as a subscription token to navigate our ROCKETPAD platform.

—

Rocketpad a Cardano-based project is happy to announce that its IDO Launchpad Template/ Design is going to be revealed in coming weeks.

Rocketpad strives to be the most renowned Cross-chain IDO Launchpad on Cardano Blockchain. And to achieve that, the team at Rocketpad will be constantly working on innovations that solve inherent problems within Cardano based ecosystem.

Rocketpad Features

Some of the features of Rocketpad include: Users will be able to stake their $ROCKET token to generate revenue with the ability to farm ADA or to simply generate more ROCKET tokens or even do both.

It is a type of crypto asset exchange that depends on liquidity pools where traders can swap tokens, including crypto coins and stablecoins. There will also be the concept of token burning introduced, which has not been adopted in the Cardano Blockchain.

$ROCKETPAD IDO Launchpad

The Rocketpad IDO Launchpad project has been making a lot of headlines since its idea was made public, the seed sale which will end on 30th December or as the case may be when allotted tokens for Seed sale is expended.

$ROCKET Token Utility

$ROCKET is the utility token of ROCKETPAD and its multiple use-cases is built on the Cardano Blockchain, which will power the ROCKETPAD Ecosystem, $ROCKET Token will be used as a subscription token to navigate our ROCKETPAD platform.

Ultimately, $ROCKET will serve as a governance system in the ROCKETPAD ecosystem, according to users the ability to make decisions and vote on proposed features for the Rocketpad platform.

ROCKETPAD also looks into creating NFT. This is because of the significance and vitality it has offered to the people.

About ROCKETPAD

ROCKETPAD set sights on giving a platform that will partake in the newest Cardano-based IDOs (Initial DEX Offering) without hassle.

ROCKETPAD aims to play an important role in bootstrapping ecosystems, filtering out low-quality projects, offering more equitable token distribution, and helping developers get their ideas off the ground while powered by our utility token called $ROCKET.

https://www.rocketpad.community/seed-sale-page

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rocketpad2

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketPadproject

Medium: https://medium.com/@RocketPad2

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RocketPad-Community-104445882033416

Contact Info:

Name: Kanna Aiko

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rocketpad

Website: https://rocketpad.community/

Release ID: 89057228