Rocketpad Launches Its Seed Sale

Seed sale will take place from 8 December 9:00 UTC

—

Rocketpad team is pleased to announce the start of its Seed Sale. Rocketpad allows Cardano's large community to pool resources to support high-growth initiatives with high potential.

Rocketpad's two-round mechanism ensures every tier level gets allocated. Rocketpad has built excellent ties with influencers and marketing partners, resulting in a consistent stream of well-funded crypto projects.

Integrating Ethereum, BSC, and Polkadot

In addition to supporting Cardano projects, Rocketpad will focus on integrating Ethereum, BSC, and Polkadot chains for a more adaptable pool type and whitelist criteria. It has already built a prototype centralized solution.

The next-generation decentralized Launchpad will be created using the best DeFi industry standards, providing real-time settlement, top-notch security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, and zero counter-party risk.

Rocketpad IDO Launchpad

One of the most difficult obstacles to overcome as an entrepreneur is funding. Fortunately, Rocketpad IDO Launchpad is a logical evolution of the crypto fundraising process. The architecture is comparable to the IEO. The fundamental distinction is that both the entrepreneur and the investor use a decentralized third-party platform.

Rocketpad is keen to collaborate with startup incubators and accelerator centers with its partner and community network. The purpose is to find and contact new Cardano Ecosystem startups with the biggest upside potential.

IDOs Donations Via Native Tokens

Rocketpad will host IDOs for both usefulness and security. It will accept IDO donations in native Rocketpad tokens and the more popular ADA, ETH, and approved stable currencies.

Rocketpad offers a decentralized IDO launchpad. The quantity of $Rocket in a user's wallet determines how likely they are to be whitelisted.

Protocol users must be involved in voting on protocol governance concepts. The Governance contract allows users to propose and vote on protocol enhancements. Rocketpad will allow users to manually burn tokens, thus reducing coins in circulation.

It also will limit the pool's size depending on the IDO's request. It will be FCFS (First Come First Serve). Token holders will obtain the allocations they are entitled to for burning their tokens. This has increased the exclusivity of IDO whitelisting in Rocketpad. The total quantity set for circulation is 150,000,000 tokens.

$Rocket Token Seed Sale

$RocketToken Seed Sale is live now as it aims to achieve the next milestone for the project.

$ROCKET token is a Cardano native token, users can participate in it through the following link:

https://rocketpad.community/seed-sale-page/

Seed Sale Details:

Seed sale will take place from 8 December 9:00 UTC

Users will be able to view the Seed sale address to send ADA on the ROCKETPAD Sales Portal.

Sale Allocation:

30,000,000 $ROCKET Tokens

Seed Sale End Date:

30th December or until Token Allocation is Expended

Price:

1 ADA = 150 ROCKET

Min/Max Contribution

Min — 500 ADA

Max — 30,000 ADA

About Rocketpad

Rocketpad is a decentralized fundraising platform and startup accelerator built on Cardano. It fully supports Cardano native tokens and provides powerful DeFi features required by new applications, unlike its rivals.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rocketpad2

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketPadproject

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rocketpadcommunity/

Medium: https://medium.com/%40RocketPad_

Contact Info:

Name: Adem Furkan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rocketpad

Address: New York, NY, United States New York, NY 10007

Website: https://www.rocketpad.community/

Release ID: 89056036