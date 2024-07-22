Rockless Table Unveils Revolutionary Self-Stabilizing Table Bases For The Hospitality Industry

Rockless Table has introduced a new line of self-stabilizing table bases for bars, restaurants, and pubs. With patented pendulum technology, these table bases provide a permanent solution to wobbly tables, enhancing the dining experience and increasing customer satisfaction.

Rockless Table, a pioneering innovator in self-stabilizing table base technology, has unveiled its groundbreaking product line designed specifically for bars, restaurants, and pubs. The new table bases utilize a patented pendulum technology that ensures stability on any surface, offering a permanent solution to the hospitality industry's persistent issue of wobbly tables.

Rockless Table's unique approach sets it apart from competitors by relying solely on physics, eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid. This simple yet effective design allows the table bases to self-adjust without human interference. The standard bases can handle up to 150 pounds, while the T-base models can support up to 350 pounds.

"Our patented pendulum design is a game-changer for the industry," said Nick James, CEO of Rockless Table, in a press interview. The product self-stabilizes on any surface, whether indoors or outdoors, and even on uneven carpets. James says this technology improves the dining experience by eliminating wobbly tables, the number one complaint in the hospitality sector.

Each table base is equipped with polyethylene glides to protect floors from damage when tables are moved or slid. The bases attach to any tabletop, allowing establishments to maintain their desired aesthetic. In addition, convenient hooks on the bases provide a practical solution for guests to hang jackets or purses, keeping the table surface clutter-free.

"The simplicity and efficiency of this technology is solving a long-standing problem in the hospitality industry," James added. By eliminating wobbly tables, Rockless Table helps bars and restaurants enhance customer satisfaction, leading to better experiences and increased profits.

Rockless Table's pendulum technology consists of two pieces of steel and a bolt. This offers a reliable and durable solution that reduces consumers' costs by 50% compared to other self-stabilizing tables. The hydraulic-free design automatically adjusts to surface variations of up to half an inch, ensuring stability in all dining environments. The table bases are available in various heights, catering to a range of establishments, from casual fast-food joints to high-end craft bars.

According to James, Rockless Table will continue to revolutionize the dining experience with self-stabilizing table bases. By addressing a top complaint in the industry, the company aims to improve customer satisfaction for bars, restaurants, and pubs worldwide. The range includes self-stabilizing table bases, bar table bases, and shop table bases, ensuring a stable and enjoyable dining experience across different settings.

