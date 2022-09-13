Rockwell Automation Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Operational Efficiencies and ESG Performance With Sensia's Intelligent Action

Sensia's Intelligent Action technology enables brand equity, creativity and innovation, reduced response time and maximum value, stage gate efficiency, and improved customer experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan reviewed the global oil and gas automation industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Rockwell Automation and Sensia with the 2022 Global Oil and Gas Automation Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Sensia, a joint venture of Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger, provides technologically advanced solutions focused on digital, measurement, and automation within the oil and gas industry, including production, transportation and storage, and processing. Production solutions provide intelligent automation that enhances asset productivity and operational efficiency in onshore and offshore platforms and vessels. Processing solutions help customers increase their operational effectiveness and optimize their processes while maintaining operational safety. In addition, these solutions are applicable to liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, gas processing facilities, and oil refineries.



2022 Global Oil and Gas Automation Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sensia's innovative portfolio includes a new offering that combines real-time control and edge-computing capabilities in a single device, enabling the company to solve problems, maximize previous investments, and offer a unified platform. Sensia brings together Rockwell Automation's pioneering process automation, real-time control, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, combined with unmatched measurement, instrumentation software, and the analytics capabilities of Schlumberger. The result is a comprehensive suite of oil & gas digital solutions that unifies sensing, intelligence, and action. Intelligent Action offers the following:

Optimizes decision making, such as decision support for key stakeholders and automated decisions where each is appropriate





Can be deployed from the edge to the enterprise to minimize response time and maximize value, differentiating the Sensia proposition





Differentiates Sensia through speed of innovation, creativity, and efficiency





Limits / eliminates the need for the many incompatible point solutions that are often sub-optimally deployed

According to Agustina de Sarriera, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Digital transformation requires agility and speed, and in today's landscape, businesses need to transform rapidly to keep up with the energy transition that the oil and gas industry is currently undergoing while maximizing their business performance. Intelligent Action and commitment to innovation enable Sensia to make automation capabilities from the edge to the enterprise smarter and more agile for customers."

Sensia's ability to create and provide applications that solve specific problems and rapidly deploy these solutions within an edge-to-enterprise platform provide the company a competitive advantage in the oil and gas automation market. An agile stage-gate process maximizes stakeholder participation, facilitates de-risking, and focuses on the value-based outcomes needed to deliver projects. The company's digital advisory service enables it to assess an operator's digital maturity dynamically, producing a value map that outlines considered incremental projects. As a result, clients can extract maximum value as quickly as possible, achieve their digital goals, realize a return on investment, and accelerate time to value. Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger's shared oil and gas expertise and artificial lift experience further strengthen Sensia, making it the leading automation specialist in oil and gas production, transportation, and processing, with a team of over 1,000 experts that serve oil & gas customers globally.

"Sensia uses the digital twin capability from Schlumberger and a Rockwell Automation control system to identify key operational inefficiencies for customers struggling to meet their ESG targets. With an incremental steps approach, customers realize reductions in energy use and improvements in ESG performance. The technological innovation in the Sensia platform is outstanding in terms of intelligence and agility, excelling in the market based on its significant advancements in the automation segment and the finesse of its technological solutions," explained Sarriera.

Rockwell Automation offers a world-class customer experience business process to help customers and partners navigate the complexity of its ecosystem easily and quickly. Customers are provided a consistent, personalized experience to guarantee satisfaction and build loyalty. With their strong overall performance, Rockwell Automation and Sensia earn Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the oil and gas automation industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

