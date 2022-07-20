New PowerFlex 755TS drive now available across Asia Pacific - plays major role in motor control applications, helps reduce downtime and gets motors running faster

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced the launch of PowerFlex AC variable frequency drive portfolio in Asia Pacific to support a broader range of motor control applications. This will give customers more flexibility, performance and intelligence in their next generation drive through TotalFORCE Technology.



Rockwell Automation Brings Smarter Drive Capabilities to More Applications

The new PowerFlex 755TS drive is the first six-pulse drive to incorporate TotalFORCE technology from Rockwell Automation to help customers get the most out of their equipment. Previously only available in PowerFlex 755T drives with active front-end technology, TotalFORCE can now be used in a wider range of applications. This includes traditional fan, pump, and conveyor applications, and more advanced motor control processes that require high-performance features typically found in specialized drive solutions.

This addition brings a simplified and consistent user experience to virtually any motor control application in three key ways:

Flexible, high-performance control: The drive's power range, voltage classes and performance capabilities meet the requirements of a wide range of motor control applications. This allows users to leverage a common drive for multiple applications, which can simplify support and reduce burdens on staff.

Operational intelligence: Built-in predictive models use continuous operation monitoring to calculate the expected remaining life of drive components. These insights help users reduce unplanned downtime and maintenance costs by replacing components as needed instead of on a fixed schedule.

Eased commissioning and optimization: Using a suite of features referred to as Adaptive Control, the drive monitors machine characteristics that can change over time and automatically compensates for changes. This helps users commission the drive quickly and maintain it for the life of the drive without a tuning expert. It also helps reduce mechanical wear and improve uptime.

"Significantly more industrial companies can experience the benefits of TotalFORCE technology now that it's available in a traditional six-pulse drive," said Sav Papadopoulos, business manager for low voltage drives, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation. "No other drive on the market delivers the combined performance and intelligence capabilities of the PowerFlex 755TS drive, which helps improve operational productivity and reduce burdens on the workforce."

The PowerFlex 755TS drive is available with an option for enhanced corrosive gas protection (XT) that helps improve uptime and extend the drive's operating life in corrosive gas environments. The drive has been tested and validated in one of the most severe corrosive-environment-test protocols. These tests combine industry-leading, 30-day exposure in mixed flow gas testing per ASTM B845 Method K with additional proprietary tests that go beyond any industry standard requirement known to date.

To help strengthen cybersecurity in industrial operations, the 755TS drive is CIP Security capable. When implemented, CIP Security helps fortify a control system by providing data authenticity, integrity and confidentiality. This helps defend against the risk of someone remotely accessing a network and acting maliciously.

The 755TS drive is designed to ease migration from other PowerFlex 750 drives. The 755TS drive is also a drop-in mechanical and electrical replacement for other PowerFlex 755 drives, even using the same physical dimensions, mounting-hole and wiring locations. It also uses the same slot-based architecture that allows users to continue using I/O and safety cards from their existing 750 drives. Lastly, Premier Integration into the Logix control platform helps ease drive configuration and programming.

