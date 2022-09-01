Rockwell Automation Identifies India's Digital Prowess, Propels Smart Manufacturing Ambition

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, concluded the third edition of its India Inc On The Move (IIOTM) event in Gurugram. The event brought together policy makers, business, and technology experts to decode how India can build a smart manufacturing ecosystem to remain globally competitive.



Panel discussion at India Inc On The Move 2022 on Leveraging Data for Connected Enterprise. (Seated L-R): Rajesh Uppal, Member, Executive Board (HR, IT and Safety), Maruti Suzuki India; Sudhanshu Naithani, Executive Director - Corporate Digital Transformation, BHEL; Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, India, Rockwell Automation; and Nabil El Bouzrati, South Asia Region Chief Engineer, Nestlé S.A.

Delivering the keynote, Shri Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, said: "For India to become advanced 25 years from now, the only way forward for Indian manufacturing is to adapt to smart. In the past four decades, India has established a strong foothold in the IT and manufacturing industries, and technology will continue to be a key component in industry 4.0. When we talk about disruptive technology, we need to develop the best quality manufacturing to match global standards and make it cost-competitive globally so that exports can be positively impacted. Hence, we are nudging the industry to achieve advanced standards through smart manufacturing and look forward to strengthening the sector to newer heights."

Speaking at the event, Scott Wooldridge, president, Rockwell Automation Asia Pacific, said: "Technology has played a critical role in driving India's economic growth in the past decade. By further accelerating its adoption of digital technologies within the manufacturing industry, India has an opportunity to emerge as a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) nation and a global smart manufacturing hub."

More than 500 people attended IIOTM in person and over 3,000 joined virtually from around the world. Key conversations at this year's event included providing solutions to manufacturing challenges, creating a roadmap for self-reliance, technology innovations like cloud-powered manufacturing, digital twins and simulations, increasing operational proficiency, and providing effective strategies to future proof the manufacturing industry.

"Companies today face multiple challenges in the form of rapidly evolving markets, market disruptions, and supply chain vulnerabilities. To meet these challenges, companies need to digitalize to become more agile, more resilient and to gain a competitive edge," said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India. "Organizations that approach digital transformation not by fixating on acquiring new technologies but rather on unlocking different ways of doing business will emerge as winners. Digital transformation is a high-stakes commitment, so it's important for companies to select the right technology partners that can help implement their vision, mitigate risks, and provide a roadmap to success."

Over the last four decades, Rockwell Automation has been an active participant in India's manufacturing drive. Today, the company is at the forefront of the digitalization of enterprises and plays an instrumental role in advancing smart manufacturing ecosystem development. The company is committed to India's growth story; nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation's global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India, and the company focuses on global R&D capacity and smart manufacturing software development to help both local and global customers in their digital transformation journeys.

