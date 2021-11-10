New solution allows OEMs to troubleshoot equipment from anywhere and reduce customer downtime

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the global pandemic, OEMs have been using remote connectivity to customers' equipment to not only reduce workplace exposure to COVID-19, but also reduce travel, service equipment faster and reduce downtime. Now, OEMs can more easily realize the benefits of remote access using the new remote access solution for industrial equipment from Rockwell Automation.



Rockwell Automation Introduces New Remote Access Solution

The solution packages together everything OEMs need to remotely access and support equipment, including:

The FactoryTalk Remote Access cloud-based software , which allows OEMs to manage, configure and initiate secure connections to a customer's equipment.

, which allows OEMs to manage, configure and initiate secure connections to a customer's equipment. The Stratix 4300 remote access router, which is installed at the customer's site to provide remote access to the equipment.

The remote access solution incorporates robust security capabilities including multi-factor authentication and encrypted protocols. A digital input also gives on-site staff control of remote connections, so they're only made when enabled locally.

To ease deployment, the solution requires no changes to an existing architecture so long as an Ethernet port is available.

"OEMs that have adopted remote access to reduce on-site visitors during the pandemic quickly discovered it could also help them reduce costs and respond more quickly to customer needs," said Julie Nguyen, product manager, Rockwell Automation. "Now, demand for remote access is growing, and we can help companies implement it with robust security and a simplified deployment."

The remote access solution can position OEMs to meet current and future remote support needs. The router supports today's data requirements, and all-gigabit ports make it ready for newer, more bandwidth-heavy remote support capabilities as needed.

The solution is ideal for OEMs that want to support remote and hard-to-reach operations, like those found in oil and gas and mining, metals, and cement industries. The solution can also ease support in industries like CPG, where OEMs today may need to travel long distances to support equipment.

Additionally, OEMs can use the solution to reimagine how they support customers, such as with virtual commissioning and remote firmware management.

This new solution designed for OEMs is only the latest remote access offering from Rockwell Automation. The company also offers a wide range of remote access services for manufacturers, including 24/7 remote application monitoring and support to help customers proactively address maintenance issues. Remote threat detection services also help customers monitor, detect, and react to cybersecurity threats at the deepest levels of their OT network traffic.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

FactoryTalk, FactoryTalk Remote Access, Rockwell Automation and Stratix are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

Related Links :

https://www.rockwellautomation.com/