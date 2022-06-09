Rockwell Automation Named a Visionary; Plex Systems Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Manufacturing Execution Systems

Rockwell's comprehensive portfolio accelerates Manufacturing Execution Systems transformation for more clients globally

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced it has been named as a Visionary for its FactoryTalk® ProductionCentre and Plex Systems named as a Leader for its Smart Manufacturing Platform in the Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Rockwell believes the positioning in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant demonstrates fast-growing market reach and industry recognition for its overall MES portfolio. Rockwell customers can now benefit from an evolving "greater than the sum of its parts" perspective reaching a wide range of industries.

"We welcome the recognition of Rockwell's MES portfolio in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant report," said Brian Shepherd, Rockwell Automation senior vice president, Software & Control, who noted the interpretation of MES functionality by Gartner now expands beyond the traditional definition to include all plant-level functionality between enterprise-level business operations, engineering systems, and plant automation.

"We're proud to see the Rockwell FactoryTalk solution recognized as a Visionary for its game-changing orchestration of MES functions," Shepherd continued. "We believe the positioning of Plex as a Leader also showcases the impact and value the Smart Manufacturing Platform delivers to customers. We feel this recognition of Rockwell's comprehensive portfolio by Gartner further demonstrates the synergy between these offerings."

Rockwell's complete operations management portfolio includes Plex Systems and FactoryTalk ProductionCentre solutions with capabilities including MES, QMS, Supply Chain Planning, Production Monitoring, and Asset Performance Management. FactoryTalk ProductionCentre offers the deep feature and functionality required by highly regulated industries. Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) manufacturing platform operating at scale, serving over 700 customers and managing more than eight billion transactions per day. Together, the Rockwell operations management portfolio provides the best solutions for the widest array of customers to achieve their operational digital transformation journey.

Learn more about Rockwell's position as a Visionary here and Plex's position as a Leader here, in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

Plex was acquired by Rockwell Automation and is recognized in this report as Rockwell Automation (Plex).

