Rockwell Automation Opens Customer Experience Center in Korea, Offers First-hand Smart Factory Technology Experience

Customers can experience cutting-edge, smart factory technologies in-person with the help of augmented reality solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today introduced its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Korea at the Rockwell Automation Seoul office.



The newly opened center consists of five zones where customers can experience Rockwell Automation's latest smart factory technologies first-hand, including the motor control center, Independent Cart Technology, Internet of Things (IoT) control systems and cybersecurity systems, distributed control systems, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. Hands-on demonstrations will be administered by Rockwell subject matter experts and visitors can download an AR-enabled app to experience the solutions for themselves. In addition, all solutions are operated based on real-time data, so visitors can behold the actual operation status of facilities.

"Many manufacturers are considering introducing smart factory technologies that incorporate information technology into their manufacturing processes to flexibly respond to changing markets and strengthen competitiveness through continuous innovation," said Yong-ha Lee, regional director, Rockwell Automation Korea.

"The CEC provides a one-stop location where customers can physically and virtually interact with our cutting-edge solutions and understand the value of the Connected Enterprise. I hope the center will be a place where customers can experience how digitalization can address real business problems and immediately begin developing tailored strategies together with us," added Lee.

Rockwell Automation is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, providing cutting-edge smart factory solutions based on over 120 years of experience in industrial automation field, helping customers around the world strengthen their manufacturing competitiveness.

For more information and details on the CEC, please visit: Rockwell Automation Korea website.

About Rockwell Automation

