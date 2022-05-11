Extensive design options allow machine builders to tailor the ASEM™ 6300 monitors to meet diverse application needs

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of a new line of industrial monitors that can help machine builders differentiate their machines and meet a wide range of application needs.



Rockwell Automation Releases New, Highly Customizable Industrial Monitors

The new Allen-Bradley® ASEM 6300M industrial monitors, part of the product family formerly known as VersaView® 6300, offer several design options. These options give machine builders significant freedom to customize the monitors based on factors like cost, performance, and look and feel. Key design options include:

Stainless-steel models , including IP66K-rated and IP69K-rated options, can meet the needs of users that have washdown requirements.

, including IP66K-rated and IP69K-rated options, can meet the needs of users that have washdown requirements. Other models are also available to meet different needs, from economical aluminum options to edge-to-edge glass options for sleek, high-end displays.

are also available to meet different needs, from economical aluminum options to edge-to-edge glass options for sleek, high-end displays. Single- and multi-touch displays allow machine builders to match the monitors with their preferred software or to a user's operating requirements.

allow machine builders to match the monitors with their preferred software or to a user's operating requirements. Monitor sizes range from 8.4 to 24 inches and are available in both standard and widescreen formats.

range from 8.4 to 24 inches and are available in both standard and widescreen formats. A long-distance option that will soon be available allows a monitor to be placed up to 100 meters from a PC for applications like extended production lines.

"The ASEM 6300 monitors can be customized for a wide range of applications, helping machine builders set their offerings apart from the competition in both performance and appearance," said Paramananda Choudhury, business manager of ControlLogix/ interface panel business at Rockwell Automation, Asia Pacific. "By combining high-resolution displays with an ultra-modern appearance, you create monitors that boost the performance of even the most high-performing smart machines."

All ASEM 6300M monitors have high-resolution displays to deliver critical production information in clear detail. The monitors can display up to four tiles of information on a single screen, giving operators not only insights like performance data and work instructions but also high-resolution videos and real-time camera feeds.

When paired with the Allen-Bradley ASEM 6300B industrial box PCs, the ASEM 6300M industrial monitors can help machine builders realize valuable time savings. The two products connect and integrate seamlessly, reducing the time that engineers need to spend configuring monitors to work with PCs.

The monitors also provide a standardized cutout for easier replacement. Whether a machine builder chooses a standard or widescreen monitor, they will be able to upgrade to future versions of that monitor without having to alter their machine design.

The ASEM 6300M industrial monitors leverage the expertise and technology of ASEM, a leading provider of digital automation technologies acquired by Rockwell Automation in 2020.

