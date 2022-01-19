Rockwell Automation Wins "Industrial IoT Solution of the Year" Award in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet of Things Companies and Products

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) , the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that its FactoryTalk Edge Gateway solution has been selected as the winner of the "Industrial IoT Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today.

Rockwell Automation is a multiple IoT Breakthrough Award winner having won "Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year" in 2020 and "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" in 2021.

With FactoryTalk Edge Gateway, manufacturers can easily access, understand and leverage the data needed to make informed decisions. The solution simplifies and automates collection, contextualization and organization of industrial equipment data across machines, devices and automation assets at the source itself - enabling high data integrity from the outset. It also provides the right foundation to drive edge-to-cloud IT/OT convergence at the enterprise level resulting in informed decision-making.

FactoryTalk Edge Gateway software unifies data from industrial sources and control or automation systems. It is able to integrate with a variety of cloud, Industrial IoT and big data applications. It also uses OPC-DA, the automation industry's standard for interoperability, to access KEPServer Enterprise data for third-party connectivity. This maximizes operational insights and provides a 360-degree view of a business, simplifying and automating data ingestion in a single integration solution for IT applications.

"Manufacturing processes and machines create tremendous amounts of data that, in the right place, with the right context, and at the right time can unlock new sources of potential value from analytics, machine learning, connected worker experiences, digital twins, and much more," said Brian Shepherd, Vice President of Software & Control at Rockwell Automation. "FactoryTalk Edge Gateway software simplifies the collection, contextualization and organization of OT data in a way that builds a high-integrity digital foundation for decision making. That foundation and ability to uncover new insights is what can help manufacturers achieve their performance goals."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"Industrial enterprises struggle to aggregate operational data from heterogeneous sources and add relevant context from the source to the IT layer. This prevents them from uncovering potentially game-changing insights at the enterprise level," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "FactoryTalk Edge Gateway not only enriches OT data with critical context where it matters the most - at the edge - but also delivers it in a flexible common information model to IT applications, so that industrial enterprises can derive critical insights for competitive advantage. That makes it our choice for 'Industrial IoT Solution of the Year.' Congratulations for the third year in a row to Rockwell Automation."

Additionally, FactoryTalk Edge Gateway automatically discovers high-speed, contextualized OT data from controllers and packages it in a logical, common information model control engineers can configure. This common information model accelerates setup for similar assembly lines and can be enriched with third-party data. It can also be mapped to on-prem or cloud applications and easily consumed to accelerate IT/OT convergence.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .