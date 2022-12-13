Rocky Shi Discusses How the Relationship Between IP & Collaborative Talent Is Evolving in Creative Industries

TAOST Co-founder Rocky Shi recently gave his thoughts on the evolving relationship between intellectual property and collaborative creatives across the entertainment industry.

—

When it comes to innovation, two minds are usually better than one. And this is especially true in creative industries, where models such as writer’s rooms, animation teams, and production crews have always relied on direct communication and collaboration to bring concepts to life.



But how do early collaborative creative processes fit into the conception of intellectual property (IP)? For decades, IP rights have been established early on and stunted creative collaboration, especially for creators looking to break into an industry. But now, as new production companies like TAOST emerge with project management platforms to put creators first, the relationship between IP and collaborative talent is evolving.





The Traditional Model

Before exploring how collaboration and IP are changing, let’s look back at how they’ve traditionally interacted. Intellectual property, especially within creative industries such as filmmaking and animation, is always strictly defined in legal terms via contracts signed amongst producers at the outset of production. IP can be anything from a script to character design, a soundtrack, and beyond.



IP differs from talent, though both are valuable commodities. Talent generally pertains to the skills used to develop IP, which can be anything from a well-known actor, a writer, or a musician to create the score, and beyond. Creative talent and IP are closely linked, but not one and the same.

Global Co-Development in the Modern Age

For many decades in Hollywood, IP was developed solely in-house. This led to general artistic stagnation, and soon corporations began to collaborate with one another and across the globe with new talent — opening the doors to broader creative collaboration.



Since technology has now made it easier for companies to collaborate on IP together, legal definitions have become even more important. Most productions begin with a clear understanding of IP ownership in order for a creative relationship to function — essentially, producers want a clear understanding of their rights. But as new talent enters creative industries, they too are looking for some stake in the IP they’ve helped develop.

The Rise of Content Creators

The past several years have seen the meteoric rise of the content creator — and not just on social media, but expanding into television, film, music, and beyond. With individual content creators at the forefront of so many industries, a change in the collaborative process is emerging: talent wants not just to be the face of IP but also to have a stake in it.



From actors and influencers to storytellers, collaboration continues to be a massive part of the early stages of any creative production. But many existing corporations don’t have the infrastructure needed to handle the new relationship between various collaborators and IP.

Enter: TAOST

Luckily, new production studios are emerging to help build modern workflows that elevate talent and clearly establish IP rights. TAOST is on a mission to connect creators with investors and develop new animated stories by building a project management system for an IP pipeline.



The global company will bring Chinese stories to a Western market, and vice versa, unleashing untold stories to new audiences around the world. As the collaborative relationship between IP and talent continues to evolve, studios like TAOST are at the forefront of the industry.



Contact Info:

Name: Rocky Shi

Email: Send Email

Organization: TAOST

Phone: +1-786-847-0699

Website: https://taost.io/



Release ID: 89086390

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.