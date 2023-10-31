Rod Santomassimo Introduces Groundbreaking Trends in Commercial Real Estate Lead Generation, Highlighting AI and Paid Advertising

In his latest Massimo Minute, Rod Santomassimo discusses the rise of AI and paid advertising in lead generation for commercial real estate. The video and blog post offer agent strategies for success in a shifting digital landscape.

The Massimo Group founder and president, Rod Santomassimo, released a new Massimo Minute that aims to revolutionize how commercial real estate agents manage lead creation. The Massimo Group is North America's leading commercial real estate coaching and consulting firm.

In an industry where visibility is currency, Santomassimo explores the shifting landscape of marketing and lead generation, with a special focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and paid advertising.

Anyone interested in the commercial real estate industry must watch The Massimo Minute, aptly titled "The New Way to Get CRE Leads."

Santomassimo revisits the "Presence Pyramid," a structure that divides market presence into three categories: personal, physical, and digital. While each level has its associated costs and effectiveness, the revelation lies in the emerging trend that Santomassimo identifies as the rising significance of paid advertising in the digital realm.

Read the full blog post here: The Massimo Group Blog

"Relying entirely on organic reach is proving to be inadequate as we traverse the digital age. Paid advertising is now more crucial than ever due to the development of AI and changes in Google's ranking algorithms," Santomassimo says.

He emphasizes that paid advertising is essential for having a strong online presence because Google's AI-driven algorithms are pushing organic material to lower search rankings.

The Massimo Minute also examines the relationship between the effects and expenses of several marketing mediums, including in-person meetings, printed mailers, and digital content. However, the focus remains on the novel trend of melding paid advertising with AI to refine lead-generation tactics.

"AI is not merely a trendy term; it's a transformative tool that can significantly enhance your marketing strategies. It becomes a powerful driver for lead generation in the commercial real estate market when combined with paid advertising, continues Santomassimo.

Watch the full Massimo Minute here: YouTube Video

This latest Massimo Minute is part of The Massimo Group's ongoing commitment to equip commercial real estate professionals with the resources, strategies, and insights they need to excel in a continually evolving marketplace. As the industry grapples with the intricacies of the digital age, such insights are invaluable.

About The Massimo Group

Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods™ their coaching clients consistently outearn their CRE peers by 7X.

In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group's commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods.

Rod's journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Since starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100 commercial real estate brokers and owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals.

The Massimo Group continues to offer resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

