Rod Santomassimo's "Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage" Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status

Rod Santomassimo, founder of The Massimo Group, celebrates the success of his fourth best-selling book, "Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage." The book, spotlighting top industry producers' strategies, achieved Amazon's #1 new release status in real estate books.

The Massimo Group, North America's premier commercial real estate coaching and consulting organization, proudly announces the success of its founder's fourth best-selling book, "Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage."

This book, penned by Rod Santomassimo, achieved #1 new release status in all real estate books on Amazon and secured a spot in the top 10 of all new sales and selling books nationwide. For more information about the book, visit: https://register.massimo-group.com/dominators-of-cre-brokerage.

"Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage" provides an in-depth exploration of the strategies employed by the industry's top producers. Through real-world cases, readers gain insights into the methods of industry leaders, such as Bob Knakal's innovative strategies during the pandemic and Jill Duemeland's impressive productivity while working a mere three days a week.

The book's rapid ascent on Amazon's best-seller list underscores its relevance and the value it offers to professionals in the commercial real estate industry, especially in today's challenging market conditions. The success story behind the book's launch and its journey to becoming an Amazon best-seller can be explored further in this blog post.

Santomassimo's journey in crafting this masterpiece involved meticulous pre-planning and collaboration with a dedicated team. The book aligns seamlessly with The Massimo Group's mission of empowering commercial real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success in their careers.

In addition to "Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage," Santomassimo has penned three other best-selling books: "Commercial Real Estate Brokers Who Dominate," "Commercial Real Estate Teams Built to Dominate," and "Knowing Isn't Doing."

"Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage" is now available on Amazon, offering readers the tools and insights needed to dominate their market and navigate the uncertainties of the current times.



About The Massimo Group

Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods™ their coaching clients consistently out-earn their CRE peers by 7X.

In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group's commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods.

Rod's journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100+ Commercial Real Estate Brokers and Owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals.

The Massimo Group continues to offer a plethora of resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

For more information or to access the resources mentioned, visit The Massimo Group's website.

