Rodan + Fields Expands Partnership With TerraCycle To Increase Recycling Aimed At Reducing Packaging Waste

The Rodan + Fields Recycling Program Expanded in Support of the Company's 2025 Do Good goals

SYDNEY, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, a leading skincare brand in North America, in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, announce the expansion of the Rodan + Fields Recycling Program, already available in the United States, throughout Australia and Canada.

In line with the company's Do Good vision, which focuses on Philanthropy, People and Planet, Rodan + Fields has made a commitment to make 75% of all packaging refillable, reusable or recyclable by 2025. To support this goal, the Rodan + Fields Recycling Program is designed to assist Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and customers in their efforts to reduce the number of beauty products that end up in landfills.

To participate, Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and customers can sign up on the TerraCycle program page and mail in the empty product packaging using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"There's an unquestionable need to reduce waste and ensure our products are designed for a sustainable future," said Kari Hayden Pendoley, Rodan + Fields Senior Director of Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance (ESG). "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TerraCycle to empower our Consultants, customers and employees globally to be a part of the solution and take the guesswork out of recycling."

"TerraCycle's mission has always been to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and, in turn, be kind to the planet," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "By joining in the Rodan + Fields Recycling Program, participants have a unique opportunity to demonstrate their respect for the environment by diverting packaging waste from landfills, as well as through the products that they choose to include in their personal care routines."

Rodan + Fields' expanded partnership with TerraCycle reinforces the company's larger sustainability commitments announced this year in their inaugural ESG Report. Rodan + Fields takes its responsibility to support its community and protect the planet seriously and continues to work to advance the sustainability of its products and supply chain.

The Rodan + Fields Recycling Program is open to all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants, and customers throughout Canada, Australia and the United States. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.au.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving all people the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the skincare industry with its regimen-based Multi-Med Therapy approach to skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 USD million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.au.

