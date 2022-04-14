Rogers AR Residential/Commercial Realtor | Real Estate Services Launched

—

The company’s recent launch will initiate new approaches to the real estate experience in Northwest Arkansas. The Diamond Property Group provides first-class, personalized real estate services directed towards easing the processes of buying and selling properties.

More details can be found at

As the Northwest Arkansas market continues its growth, Diamond Property Group introduces its dedicated team of licensed realtors to meet the individual needs of real estate buyers and sellers. The company’s attention to detail and ability to decrease their clients time competing in the market, has helped them quickly make a name for themselves. Diamond Property Group is now one of the most trusted names for clients looking to buy or sell properties in areas like Springdale, Lowell, Bella Vista, Rogers, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and more.

With an average property value increase of 5% a year, the Arkansas real estate market offers one of the most attractive opportunities for property investment in the US. The prospects of this growing market have led to increased levels of competition, making it difficult for homebuyers to find their preferred property without the help of an expert.

Each member of the Diamond Property Group team is experienced in working with various clients and can offer expert guidance throughout the purchasing or sales process. The team’s in-depth knowledge of the entire Northwest Arkansas region enables them to identify rare opportunities for its clientele. They stay on top of the market and trends so you do not have to. Purchasing or selling your home can come with many emotions. Having a realtor by your side during your real estate journey can help ease the process and make it more enjoyable.

About the Company

From its base in Rogers, Arkansas, Diamond Property Group provides real estate services to clients across Northwest Arkansas. The company is a brokered realtor with Collier and Associates, one of the fastest growing real estate firms in Northwest Arkansas.

Its lead agent, Eden Mejia-Ashburn, started her real estate journey in the Arkansas market in 2014. Eden specializes in new homes, investment properties, and luxury properties.

A satisfied client said, "Working with Eden and the Diamond Property team was a great experience from start to finish. They were helpful and knowledgeable throughout the entire process. Eden was my realtor when I bought my house. She was professional, full of experience in both the area and current market, and showed powerful skills as a negotiator. I would definitely recommend them."

