ROIDMI X300 New Product Launch in Singapore

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's cutting-edge cleaning appliances brand, ROIDMI, will officially launch a new generation of super suction cordless vacuum cleaner X300 on online and offline platforms in Singapore on February 25th.



This powerful ROIDMI X300 vacuum cleaner has the best suction power we've tried

As ROIDMI's new generation of super suction cordless vacuum cleaners, X300 has a major breakthrough in being stronger and smarter with a longer runtime compared to other previous generation products. Its suction power is particularly one of the best in the cordless vacuum cleaner industry.

Here are some important features of the X300:

207W suction power, 27000pa vacuum degree

8 cyclone dust separation and air filtration system

4000mAh*7 battery pack, 90min battery life

Light-sensitive LED light

V-versatile roller brush, reduce hair tangling, suitable for carpets and hard floors

Smart app control

0.65L big volume dust cup, one-click dust cup emptying

Product link: https://bit.ly/3JJgiHN

ROIDMI X300 new product launch: https://youtu.be/3VJFs7NyhXM

ROIDMI, founded in 2015 is an innovative technology company that provides global consumers with high-quality cleaning robots, cordless vacuum cleaners, high-speed hair dryers and other new technology electrical appliances.

ROIDMI owns more than 400 global patents and has won more than 10 international design awards such as iF, Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN, among others.

At present, ROIDMI products have been sold in more than 80 countries around the world, including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, etc., and have covered tens of thousands of offline electrical appliances retail stores.

During this X300 launch, both online and offline stores will offer a limited number of vouchers and gifts. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Online sales

Online store links are as follows.

Shopee store: https://bit.ly/3LY4rHU

Lazada store: https://bit.ly/3JTitZh

Q10 store: https://bit.ly/3sf5uvh

Offer 1.

Limited vouchers worth S$50 for X300

Offer 2.

Limited gifts including Xiaomi air purifier and Starbucks cards worth up to S$200 .

Offer 3.

Exclusive Shopee promo code "ROIDM225" when purchasing X300 in ROIDMI Shopee store for S$80 off

Promo code valid from Feb 25 - March 18

Offline sales

ROIDMI will hold a mini launch event at Takashimaya Department Store on Feb 25th.

Offline launch address: m391A Orchard Road Singapore, Singapore 238873

Offer: Limited gifts including Xiaomi air purifier and Starbucks cards worth up to S$200.

AWE Preview

From March 17th to March 20th, 2022, ROIDMI will be appeared at the world's top International Home Appliance Exhibition AWE (exhibition hall: E1-1E31), with a high-end brand visual experience, a comprehensive display of smart home products, and a simpler interpretation of "Easier and Better". As ROIDMI's newest generation flagship cordless vacuum cleaner, the X300 will also be showed at the exhibition. Welcome all industry insiders, smart home product enthusiasts and interested dealers to visit the booth and enjoy the future life of smart home with ROIDMI.

