ROLLER Acquires Active8 Software, Increasing Global Presence

The Combined Company Doubles Down on Helping Leisure and Attractions Customers Enhance the Guest Experience

MELBOURNE, Australia and DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , an all-in-one venue management software company, announced today that their acquisition of Active8 Software has been finalized. The combined company, operating under the ROLLER name, provides all the tools venues in the leisure and attractions industry need to deliver unparalleled guest experiences worldwide. ROLLER's acquisition of Active8 bolsters their global presence and underscores their commitment to helping its customers grow by enabling venues to more efficiently run their operations, increase attendance and spend per head, and deliver memorable guest experiences.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Greg and the Active8 team into the ROLLER family. They share the same passion for enhancing the guest experience and helping customers to grow their businesses with technology. By joining forces, we are able to extend our global footprint and work together to deliver even more value for our customers. Exciting times ahead!" said Luke Finn, CEO of ROLLER.

"When I looked at how Active8 could best support our customers in the future, it was clear that we could move faster and better deliver on our commitment to our customers, by joining forces with ROLLER. ROLLER and Active8 are united by the same core mission of helping our customers deliver the best possible experience for their guests, so the decision was easy when I met the team at ROLLER and saw how we could help each other accelerate our customers' growth. ROLLER's technology is industry-leading and I'm very excited to be joining such an impressive team," said Greg Spittle, CEO of Active8.

About ROLLER

With customers in over 25 countries, ROLLER's vision is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They aim to achieve this by building technology for leisure and attraction businesses that helps them deliver amazing experiences for their guests. ROLLER is a complete software platform for the modern attraction. Their innovative products include: Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, CRM, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

About Active8 Software

Launched in 2016, Active8 Software is a purpose-built point-of-sale software solution designed to accommodate the unique processes of trampoline parks, climbing gyms, ninja warrior gyms, and family entertainment venues. Their all-in-one system offers a full suite of features, including recurring memberships, ticketing, point of sale, CRM, party management, waivers, gift cards, employee scheduling and more. Active8 is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.