ROLLER Celebrates 10th Anniversary, now with over 100 Employees and 1,000 Customers

The Company's growth marks an important milestone in achieving its mission to help leisure and attractions customers enhance the guest experience and grow their businesses.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , an all-in-one venue management software company, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The company marked the milestone by surpassing 100 employees and 1,000 customers. ROLLER's global team of 106 is dispersed throughout APAC, AMER & EMEA regions – across product, engineering, marketing, training and implementation, sales, account management, and customer success functions. Over the last year, the ROLLER team has added significantly to its headcount to best support increased global demand for its products and services. It now has 1,040 active venues, in 27 countries, using the ROLLER platform.

This milestone comes shortly after ROLLER finalized its acquisition of Active8 Software to bolster its North American market presence and global customer success resources. The acquisition further underpins ROLLER's commitment to helping venues worldwide deliver amazing guest experiences, more efficiently run their operations, and increase attendance.

ROLLER also recently launched a new product, the Guest Experience Score, a powerful tool that helps venue operators collect, action, and analyze feedback from guests at scale, collecting data they can truly operationalize within their businesses. By placing the guest at the center of everything, operators can deliver great experiences and grow in the process. ROLLER is committed to partnering with venues to do just this.

"To have recently surpassed 100 employees and 1,000 customers is an incredible achievement. Whilst it has been 10 years since we founded the company, we have seen the majority of our growth in recent years, and we are very excited about our growth trajectory. We have come so far, but we're really just getting started! I'm truly grateful to be working with such an amazing team and to have incredible customers who partner with us to deliver world-class solutions for the industry. I'm more excited than ever about the road ahead," said Luke Finn, CEO of ROLLER.

"My brother [Luke] and I are so incredibly proud of the progress that we've made over the past ten years! We've got a great, growing team of talented, hardworking people who are committed to our mission and helping our customers grow. It's thanks to their collective efforts that ROLLER has become what it is today," said Mark Finn, CFO of ROLLER.

