Rollingwood TX Running/Gait Analysis With High-Speed Camera Service Update

As part of the expanded offering, the physical therapy provider is offering patients in-depth motion analysis using a high-speed camera that takes 120 frames per second. The slow-motion camera technology allows the practitioners to gain insight into the body's musculoskeletal alignment.



More information is available at https://www.axiompt.com/Services/Running-Analysis



By exploring this recently added frame-by-frame assessment, those who suffer from pain while running can see the root of their problems and receive guidance in changing their form. This will reduce pain and the risk of future injury.



Running and gait analysis are used to assess how a person’s body moves while they are undertaking exercise and identify which muscles and tendons are under stress. When looking at the photographs, the physiotherapist can analyse various factors such as the degree of rotation around the joints, balance, knee height, foot position, arm swing, hip posture, stride length, loading times, and more. By leveraging the technology, Axiom Physiotherapy can correct a person's running style and reduce imbalance.



Before the analysis, the clinician will review a patient’s injury history, discuss any concerns, and assess their running shoes. Once completed, the patient will be asked to run in front of the camera, which will capture both a rear and side view in real-time. The whole session should take around 60 minutes.



After looking at the footage, the physiotherapist will provide the patient with immediate feedback and make suggestions for initial changes and exercises. Within 24 hours of the session, patients will receive a frame-by-frame analysis with comments, and a detailed report.



They will also be given access to a home exercise video library personalized to their specific gait so that corrections can continue to be made in the long term. Practitioners suggest that clients wear their regular running shoes and comfortable clothing for the session.



Axiom Physiotherapy offers a wide range of services, including custom orthotics for any foot or shoe shape. Inserts can be used to relieve foot, knee, hip, and back pain, and will last for up to three years.



The practice was started by Dr. Ben Shook, who has over 12 years of experience working as a physical therapist. Prior to creating Axiom Physiotherapy, he worked as an apprentice to learn about running analysis, biomechanics, and joint manipulation techniques.



A spokesperson for the company said, “We here at Axiom Physiotherapy are committed to providing the highest quality physical therapy. If your pain is keeping you from the things you love, we can help you get back to your life without limitation.”



Interested readers can find out more at https://www.axiompt.com/

