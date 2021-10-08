Ronnie Coleman Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of His Business With the Launch of His Heavily Anticipated Fitness App Yeah Buddy™

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some people might say it's impossible for a supplement company to design a top-tier fitness app from the ground up, but those people would not be Ronnie Coleman. The 8X Mr. Olympia winner has never backed down in the face of adversity, and this challenge was no different. Ronnie saw a need for a fully integrated fitness app and decided to expand his business empire to pursue this vision. After 18 months of work and the input of over 50 experts worldwide, the app is finally here and ready to revolutionize how people get fit.

The driving force behind Yeah Buddy™ is simplifying fitness. It includes everything you need to manage your fitness journey in a single app. According to Ronnie, "Yeah Buddy™ guides you through the complete fitness experience." When asked if he was worried about shifting focus from supplements to tech, RCSS Owner Ronnie Coleman had this to say: "I never back down from a challenge, and if technology can make getting in shape more attainable, then I'm all for it."

The evolution of marketing starts with engagement. The most unique feature of Yeah Buddy™ is the use of augmented reality technology that includes both Ronnie and his products. Before Yeah Buddy™ if you wanted to flex next to Ronnie Coleman in his prime, you would have needed a time machine. Now, thanks to the cutting-edge AR, you can pose with Ronnie after every workout and share it directly on your social feed. Artists and designers from across the world spent months carefully creating six iconic characters: Ronnie Cop, King Ronnie, Shut up and Squat Ronnie, Unbelievable Ronnie, Stage Ronnie, and Coleman Athletic Ronnie. Each character dances, motivates, works out, poses for photos, and flexes. While AR is still in the infancy stages, RCSS has pioneered the way forward with incredible and never-before-seen detail with precise movements, measurements, and sequenced audio.

Ronnie liked his characters so much that he expanded the concept to his very own supplements. The Yeah Buddy™ AR technology brings all of Ronnie's products to life, providing a fun and informative experience for consumers.

After 40 years of working out, Ronnie finally shares all his secrets with his in-app training program. Ronnie and his hand-selected personal fitness coaches have individually filmed and designed several workout programs created to push you into becoming the best version of yourself. Yeah Buddy™ uses a sophisticated algorithm to match you with the perfect trainer and regimen for a low monthly fee. You can even take it one step further and pair your training with our home delivery meal plan designed by Ronnie and made by Icon Meals.

As the king of fitness apps, several vital features set Yeah Buddy™ above its competitors. It's fully integrated: it provides a unique, engaging, immersive experience in one convenient, user-friendly app that everyone can use. Yeah Buddy™ can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app is free, but the hustle is sold separately.

To learn more about Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, visit ronniecoleman.net

