Roofer SEO & Content Marketing For Online Visibility, Brand Awareness Announced

Boerne, TX-based marketing agency CinchLocal (210-789-2973) has announced its SEO and content marketing services to help roofers generate more leads.

Working with large and small roofing companies nationwide, CinchLocal now provides a comprehensive marketing solution which includes local SEO, content marketing, and web design - all designed to improve online visibility and brand recognition.

For location-sensitive businesses like roofing companies, gaining a prominent spot on Google’s local search result page (including the 3-pack map listing) is key for gaining more customers, says CinchLocal. The agency uses a combination of on- and off-page SEO strategies to help clients get found when potential customers are searching for roofing companies near them.

For on-page optimization, CinchLocal will conduct in-depth keyword research, create optimized meta tags, improve website speed, obtain the SSL certificate, and create engaging and optimized blogs, among other things.

As part of its off-page SEO service, the agency offers content marketing to build brand awareness, along with improving Google ranking for target keywords. Its campaigns consist of six types of content: news articles, blog posts, podcasts, slideshows, infographics, and videos - all published across over 400 high-authority platforms.

"Building inbound links back to your site is also important for ranking at the top of Google's SERPs," explained a spokesperson. "Having other reputable sites link back to your roofing company website creates a sense of authority and trustworthiness, which will rank your site higher."

Other marketing strategies used by CinchLocal include Google ads, Facebook ads, Google Maps SEO, and website development.

CinchLocal works only with one roofer per location - and, to date, the team has completed over 350 projects, increasing more than 10,000 rankings for local roofers.

A satisfied client had this to say: "I’m thankful I found CinchLocal to handle our marketing when I did. Their attention to detail, excellent communication skills, and design capabilities are unparalleled. Without a doubt, they have improved our online presence in record time, and the leads have already started pouring in."

