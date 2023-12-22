Rooms Furniture & Mattress, with locations in Pasadena, TX, and New Caney, TX, Transforms Spaces With High-Quality Furniture At Competitive Prices.

Freshly rebranded Rooms Furniture & Mattress offers top-notch furniture at half the usual prices to the residents of Pasadena, TX and New Caney, TX.

Rooms Furniture & Mattress is a renowned furniture and mattress store in Pasadena, TX and New Caney, TX, with a wide range of high-quality furniture at reasonable costs. The brand has undergone a recent transformation to make it even more accessible to its customer base. Whether customers seek discounted, bargain, high-end, or custom-made items, Rooms Furniture & Mattress ensures a competitive price point for everyone.

About the Company

Rooms Furniture & Mattress, formerly known as Clearance Rooms Furniture, has undergone a rebranding initiative in a move to appeal to a broader market and facilitate expansion. Its owner, John LaBoube, spearheaded this change, positioning the business for greater reach and a more diverse customer base.

Currently boasting furniture and mattress stores in Pasadena, and New Caney, Rooms Furniture & Mattress aims to extend its footprint across the industry. The store prides itself on offering a comprehensive range of products, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. Speaking to John LaBoube himself, "Rooms Furniture & Mattress represents a commitment to quality, excellent customer service, and unbeatable prices. Our stores in Pasadena, TX and New Caney, TX provide a diverse range of furniture, inviting everyone to explore and find the perfect fit for their home."

Quality Furniture That Doesn't Break the Bank

Rooms Furniture & Mattress takes pride in offering prices so compelling that they cannot be advertised online. Their commitment to providing the best value means that online ordering is currently unavailable. To access exclusive deals and discover the lowest prices, they encourage customers to browse their extensive product range and then connect with them directly at the store.

Whether clients prefer reaching out via contact details or stopping by in person, their dedicated team is ready to ensure every customer receives unparalleled savings on the furniture and mattresses they desire. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and a diverse product range, Rooms Furniture & Mattress prides itself on being a one-stop shop for one’s furniture and mattress needs.

Their product range is extensive, covering bedroom sets, beds, adjustable beds, mattresses, memory foam mattresses, dining room sets, kitchen tables, chairs, living room sets, sofas, couches, sectionals, recliners, vanities, kids and youth furniture, bunk beds, appliances, and electronics.

Unwavering Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Rooms Furniture & Mattress stands out not only for its diverse range of products but also for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The establishment guarantees top-notch customer service, attention to detail, and a wide array of finance options.

For those looking to take home furniture or mattresses immediately with deferred payment options, Rooms Furniture & Mattress has tailored solutions. Irrespective of credit history, be it bad, non-existent, or good credit, the store aims to accommodate every customer's needs.

What further sets Rooms Furniture & Mattress apart in its finance options is the convenience of same-day possession. Customers can enjoy their purchases without delay, a testament to the store's commitment to providing a seamless shopping experience.

Rooms Furniture & Mattress currently operates two stores, with plans for further expansion. The Pasadena location serves Baytown, Deer Park, La Porte, and Houston, while the New Caney store caters to Porter, Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, and Cleveland.

Conclusion

Rooms Furniture & Mattress is a leading furniture and mattress retailer with a fresh approach to serving diverse customer needs. With stores in Pasadena, and New Caney, Texas, the brand is committed to providing quality products, excellent customer service, and flexible finance options. Offering a wide range of products ranging from bedroom sets to appliances and electronics, Rooms Furniture & Mattress is an all-inclusive access to elevating one’s home on a budget.



