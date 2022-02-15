Roopu Cloud Becomes Tencent Cloud's Authorized Training Partner, Delivering Tencent Cloud Certification Courses Worldwide

Elevated Collaboration between the Two Parties Reinforces Tencent Cloud's Dedication to Strengthen Global Partner and Developer Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roopu Cloud and Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, are pleased to announce that both parties have recently reached a partner agreement to certify Roopu Cloud as an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of Tencent Cloud. With the increasing demand for cloud computing skills and the exponential growth of Tencent Cloud, Roopu Cloud is ready to equip professionals and developers across the globe with the cloud computing and cutting-edge technologies offered by Tencent Cloud.

Roopu Cloud has been a managed service provider and consulting partner of Tencent Cloud since 2020, enabling enterprises across all industries to leverage Tencent Cloud's technologies and offerings in order to reduce IT costs, boost scalability, ensure business continuity, and increase revenue. Riding on the success, the two parties now elevate the collaboration to training perspective. This is also a testimony to Tencent Cloud's commitment in building a strong and comprehensive ecosystem for partners and the developers' community globally.

As an ATP of Tencent Cloud, Roopu Cloud will deliver courses that ensure customers are receiving the highest-quality training under the Tencent Cloud Certification Programs, which are designed to provide cloud practitioners with access to insights and knowledge they can use to hone their craft. The training team of Roopu Cloud is formed by cloud certified and professional instructors with real hands-on experience working with the Tencent Cloud platform, which is a key contributor to Roopu Cloud's success.

Roopu Cloud delivers customized instructor-led training courses with practical exercises covering the complete Tencent Cloud training curriculum (including Practitioner, Solutions Architect, SysOps, and Developer). After completing the course, learners can also take exams on Kryterion and earn credentials in the forms of digital badges by Credly.

Pablo Puig, CEO and Founder of Roopu Cloud, said, "Becoming a Tencent Cloud's Authorized Training Partner provides a tremendous opportunity to leverage our extensive cloud training expertise to help address the growing demand for cloud skills in the market. Our proven ability to scale cutting-edge training will help customers accelerate their adoption to Tencent Cloud's offerings, become more agile and innovate faster."

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Roopu Cloud as it now becomes our Authorized Training Partner. While we look forward to cultivating more tech talents across the globe in this highly digitalized world, we strive to make concerted efforts to establish an extensive and robust partner ecosystem worldwide where more enterprises can be benefited by our innovative and reliable cloud technologies."