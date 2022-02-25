Rosewood Hotel Group Supports the Hong Kong Community with New COVID-19 Relief Initiatives

The Hong Kong-based global Group addresses urgent needs resulting from the latest wave of the pandemic with immediate relief and well-being support for local communities in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent COVID-19 surge in Hong Kong, Rosewood Hotel Group today launched a series of relief and wellbeing initiatives in partnership with local organizations to support communities in need. These initiatives are part of Rosewood Empowers, the Group's social impact programming rooted in a commitment to create positive impact and build a better future. In the wake of the latest wave, Rosewood Empowers strategically deepens support for vulnerable communities in Hong Kong by adopting a two-pronged approach: providing both immediate relief and wellbeing support.

Immediate Relief

With public assistance systems strained beyond capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to spiral, The Group will help fulfil the immediate needs of vulnerable populations by supporting NGOs and deploying funding where it is most needed.

Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA): A new partnership with YWCA will be launched to support the vulnerable elderly, single and young mothers. Rosewood will donate anti-pandemic packs to 600 single and young mothers in need served by the YWCA. In addition, Rosewood Hong Kong and New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel will join forces to cook and distribute 1,800 meals to the elderly from 1 to 8 March 2022 .

Society for Community Organization (SOCO): A new partnership with SOCO will be launched to support subdivided flat families and cage-home residents. With over 400 families in dire need of pandemic supply kits, Rosewood will rally its associates and will match every donation made to ensure necessary support is given to the community.

ImpactHK: Rosewood will continue to work with ImpactHK to provide a donation of non-perishable food supplies to support 200 homeless individuals per week.

Pentahotel Kowlooon: This hotel will become a facility that will host mild-symptom COVID-19 patients.

Rosewood will continue to work with ImpactHK to provide a donation of non-perishable food supplies to support 200 homeless individuals per week. Pentahotel Kowlooon: This hotel will become a facility that will host mild-symptom COVID-19 patients.

Wellbeing Support

Rosewood Hotel Group understands the impact this latest wave has had on the mental health and wellbeing of the Hong Kong community and is committed to partner with the following NGOs to support their work on well-being for vulnerable populations.

The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG): A new partnership with HKFYG will be launched to support youth affected by the pandemic. Rosewood will donate HKD5,000 each to empower 100 Hong Kong teenagers from low-income backgrounds to initiate self or family improvement through a "Family Resilience Plus" program.

A new partnership with HKFYG will be launched to support youth affected by the pandemic. Rosewood will donate each to empower 100 Hong Kong teenagers from low-income backgrounds to initiate self or family improvement through a "Family Resilience Plus" program. The Zubin Foundation: A new partnership with The Zubin Foundation, an NGO that has the expertise and capacity to provide mental health services to ethnic minorities and particularly women, will be launched. Rosewood will donate HKD500,000 to support "Call Mira", a helpline for women and girls, which will be able to expand its capacity by 60% to meet escalating demand. In addition, online support groups and talk-therapy will be offered to vulnerable ethnic minority youth.

"Through Rosewood Empowers, we wish to stand in solidarity and with gratitude for our community." said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We hope to amplify our role in supporting the community and staying true to our purpose by bringing relief to those most in need. We are here to support the local community through this unprecedented time."

Through the launch of Rosewood Empowers, Rosewood Hotel Group is committed to continue identifying and executing opportunities to support the community through multi-layered commitments and actions.

