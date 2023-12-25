ROSIE HONG - a Quiet Luxury Brand Incorporating 3D Technologies and AI into Eco-friendly Bespoke Tailoring Fashion and Initiates Sustainable Fashion in the E-Commerce Era

In the realm of bespoke tailoring fashion, ROSIE HONG emerges as a distinctive brand by seamlessly integrating an online shopping platform with modern 3D body scanning technology, artificial intelligence, and the skilled craftsmanship of talented seamstresses.

—

Adhering to the principle of 'No size & no inventory,' this brand crafts “quite luxury” fashion apparel tailored to the specific measurements of both men and women. With a keen focus on environmental consciousness, ROSIE HONG aims to establish new benchmarks for sustainable fashion. The brand's commitment to eco-friendly practices, including the utilization of high-quality vegan fabrics and the promotion of a vegan-friendly environment, aligns with its dedication to environmental preservation. They acknowledge that embracing responsibility for the environment is essential for progress in the fashion industry and strive to create fashion products that positively impact the world.

Integrating advanced 3D technology and artificial intelligence, ROSIE HONG enables customers to engage in precise online design and body measurements. Through a streamlined process activated by a QR code, customers can effortlessly scan and complete accurate measurements in less than 30 seconds, ensuring a customized fit. This technological integration accelerates the measurement procedure, reduces geographical barriers, and saves customers time during garment design.

In embracing a distinctive online design approach, ROSIE HONG empowers customers to tailor garments to reflect their individuality, preferences, and body shapes. This approach fosters a dynamic and customer-centric experience, positioning the brand as a pioneer in personalized and versatile clothing solutions across various occasions.

The meticulous craftsmanship of ROSIE HONG's artisans is pivotal in shaping each garment. With precision in stitching, cutting, and detailing, the brand delivers garments of unparalleled quality. This dedication to accuracy is a testament to ROSIE HONG's unwavering commitment to excellence.

ROSIE HONG goes beyond personalized design, championing eco-friendly materials and customized tailoring to drive a more sustainable and environmentally conscious fashion industry. Envisioning a future where fashion seamlessly blends technology, craftsmanship, and sustainability, the brand inspires a positive industry shift toward environmental responsibility and personalized consumer experiences. For more information about ROSIE HONG, take a look at: https://rosie-hong.com

#RosieHong #quiteluxury #sustainabitity #veganfabric #3DTechnology

About ROSIE HONG

ROSIE HONG Co., Ltd. is a distinguished fashion house known for its commitment to sustainable luxury and technological innovation. Through integrating 3D technology, artificial intelligence, and personalized tailoring, ROSIE HONG is shaping the future of high-end fashion with a focus on sustainability.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rosiehonggroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosiehonggoup/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rosie-hong





About Us: /ROSIE HONG/

Contact Info:

Name: ROSIE HONG

Email: Send Email

Organization: ROSIE HONG COMPANY

Address: Long An Province, Vietnam

Website: https://rosie-hong.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/K9s4ySlDOKc

Release ID: 89117205

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.