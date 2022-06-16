ROSS Digital secures fresh Series A+ funding, led by F&N, to accelerate growth

Series A+ round was led by leading Southeast Asian Food and Beverage company, Fraser and Neave Limited (F&N), along with Frasers Property and zVentures, the corporate venture arm of Razer

Fresh funds to be deployed to accelerate product enhancements, and market expansion to Thailand and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSS Digital, a Singapore-based firm focusing on Food & Beverage ("F&B") robotics and automation, today announced they have secured fresh Series A+ funding of SGD $4.2 million, led by Southeast Asian F&B company, Fraser and Neave, Limited, with participation from existing investors, Frasers Property and zVentures, the corporate venture arm of Razer. This brings the total raised by ROSS Digital, since its inception in 2017, to SGD $21.2 million.

ROSS Digital will use this fresh round of investment to accelerate product enhancements, regional expansion into Thailand and Malaysia, and expanding its team across its offices.

Commenting on Series A+ fundraising, Gavin Pathross, CEO and Founder of ROSS Digital said, "It is very exciting for us to be able to partner with an F&B industry leader like F&N who would be able to help build the future of the F&B industry within the region. Through this investment and strategic partnership, we believe that we will be able to leverage off each other's strengths to deliver phenomenal new market offerings for the more discerning GenZ consumers."

To date, ROSS Digital has deployed 15 robotic arms in the region, counting Martell, Timber+, Coffee & Toast, RazerCafe and a leading Singapore-based Telco company as its customers. It is also targeting to deploy another 40 robotic arms into the market by the end of this year with a strong pipeline of customers looking to adopt its robotic solutions.

ROSS Digital will partner with F&N, which owns and distributes well-known brands such as 100PLUS, F&N, F&N ICE MOUNTAIN, F&N SEASONS, F&N MAGNOLIA and F&N NUTRISOY, to implement and distribute its suite of robotic, automation, digital and AI solutions in the Southeast Asia region, including ROSS Digital's latest 5th wave coffee robotic barista.

F&N also owns one of the largest vending machine networks across Singapore and Malaysia. ROSS Digital sees opportunities to collaborate with F&N to develop vending machines-of-the-future to strengthen positions across key beverage segments in key markets.