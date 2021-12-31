Round The Corner Computers rebrands as Techmentum

Round The Corner Computers (RTCC), a leading technology services firm headquartered in New Jersey, announced it is changing its name to Techmentum. The company provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, professional services, application integration, and consulting services for businesses across the United States.

EDISON, NJ, December 17, 2021: Round The Corner Computers (RTCC), a leading technology services firm, announced it is changing its name to Techmentum. After providing nearly 15 years of IT services and solutions to businesses, the new branding better aligns the company’s image to the services it provides.

“Our clients, technology, and services have evolved substantially since the business was started in 2007. Our new image more accurately reflects the services we provide today,” said Michael Hornby, CEO of Techmentum. “Our team develops, implements, and supports technology for small and mid-sized businesses, while also engaging in projects for Fortune 500 companies. The new Techmentum branding emphasizes our expertise in utilizing technology to help businesses be competitive, efficient, and secure. Techmentum is a new name, but our commitment to our clients remains the same: to utilize technology to contribute to their success.“

Information Technology is one of the fastest-growing divisions in businesses around the world, largely driven by the need for cybersecurity and cloud solutions. Techmentum is ideally positioned to design solutions and provide services to satisfy that need, having a decade of experience in both cybersecurity and cloud technology. “Many of the new technology buzzwords in the media today are techniques we have been utilizing for many years. The rest of the market is catching on because they see how successful those methods are. Our competitive advantage is staying ahead of technology,” said Sue Fuqua, CTO, Techmentum.

Techmentum has experienced approximately 30% year-over-year organic growth in the past five years and anticipates the trend will continue. “Companies used to invest in technology to be more efficient and profitable; nowadays, you have to invest in technology simply to survive as a company. Techmentum provides both the security to protect businesses and the expertise and tools to enable businesses to be successful in their industries” said Michael Hornby.

Evolving the brand name further supports the national client base Techmentum works with. “We used to spend the majority of our time on-site with our clients. Being in close proximity was historically important to being readily available and having quick response times. But it’s not 2010 anymore, and technological advances in broadband speeds, remote access, equipment reliability, and cloud services have shifted our model to be primarily remote. Being able to be on-site in 10 minutes to respond to an issue used to be a big differentiator; now, we’re able to remotely manage and troubleshoot a system or network in under a minute from anywhere. As a result, we have clients across the entire country” said Michael Hornby. Techmentum has been acquiring other best-in-class Managed Service Providers across the United States, to further support their growing national client base.

About Techmentum:

Techmentum is a technology services provider founded in 2007 and headquartered in New Jersey. Techmentum’s vision is to help businesses utilize technology to be efficient and successful. Techmentum provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, professional services, application integration, and consulting services for businesses across the United States. Please visit www.techmentumit.com for more information.

