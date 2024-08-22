—

Having established a distinguished reputation over 28 years, Royal Class has become synonymous with the highest standards in private aviation. With over 44 million miles flown—equivalent to nearly 1,800 trips around the globe—the airline has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safety and precision. This remarkable record, combined with its personalized approach, sets Royal Class apart as a leader in the industry.

Operating from the strategically located Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Royal Class is further enhancing its reach and accessibility across the United States and beyond. This expansion strengthens the company’s ability to deliver top-tier private aviation services while maintaining the personalized touch that has become a hallmark of the Royal Class experience.

As it embraces its new role as a premier American charter operator, Royal Class continues to offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. These offerings include bespoke private flights, where comfort, luxury, and privacy are paramount. Additionally, Royal Class provides state-of-the-art air ambulance services, ensuring that medical emergencies are handled with the utmost care and efficiency. The airline also partners with the National Institute of Central Unique Coordination of Ablation and Implant (OPTN) to deliver specialized transport for critical medical needs.

In addition to its flight services, Royal Class provides exclusive VIP lounge access across the United States, offering passengers a serene and luxurious pre-flight experience. The company also offers comprehensive Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services and expert aircraft management, ensuring that every aspect of private aviation is handled with the highest level of professionalism and care.

Renowned for its dedication to excellence, Royal Class continues to be the top choice for both private and corporate air travel, delivering exceptional experiences that redefine luxury in the skies.

