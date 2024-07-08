Royal Collaboration: Sooper Dooper Kids and Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi Launch Children's Kindness Initiative

Sooper Dooper Kids clothing brand joins forces with Her Highness Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah to ignite a kindness movement empowering children.

Sooper Dooper Kids, a purpose-driven online ecommerce children's clothing brand has received an undisclosed sum of funding from Her Highness Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi. Dedicated to fashion with a purpose, Sooper Dooper Kids caters to children aged 5 to 12, introducing the "One Purchased = One Donated" initiative, promising to spread joy and opportunity to underprivileged children across India.

Their inaugural collection features premium printed 100% cotton tees crafted for comfort, breathability, and durability. Adorned with whimsical characters brought to life through cuttingedge direct-to-garment printing technology, each piece is a testament to their dedication to quality and creativity.

Founder Nevil Darukhanawala, emphasizes, "Wanting to leave behind a kinder and more inclusive world for my 9 year old daughter Ariana is what inspired me to launch the Sooper Dooper Kids impact platform where all parents and children can participate in making the dream of a better world come true. At Sooper Dooper Kids, fashion is not just about wearing; it's about caring and sharing too."

The partnership with Her Highness Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi of UAE marks a pivotal moment in the brand's mission to inspire kindness and compassion. It empowers children to witness the transformative impact of their choices on peers in need.

"We are thrilled to unite with Sooper Dooper Kids in our quest to spread joy and opportunity to children in need." expresses Her Highness Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi. "Acts of kindness, no matter how small, have the power to brighten someone’s day and create a ripple effect of positivity. By nurturing kindness, inclusivity, generosity, and the spirit of giving back, we empower young minds to believe in their ability to effect change in the world." Sooper Dooper Kids distributes the donated tshirts using a network of organizations and charities that are already supporting and working with underprivileged kids living on the streets, in rural areas, and in cities. The brand is committed to full transparency, and each donated item is verified and available for everyone to follow the impact journey and stories. "We invite parents and children alike to embark on this journey of spreading kindness and making a difference," urges Darukhanawala. "Together, we can build a world where kindness, inclusivity, and generosity reign supreme."

For more information about Sooper Dooper Kids and its transformative initiatives, please visit www.sooperdooperkids.com

About Sooper Dooper Kids

Sooper Dooper Kids is a purpose-driven clothing brand dedicated to empowering children aged 5 to 12 through unique and inspiring designs. Their mission is to create a world where kindness, inclusivity, creativity, and positive change reign supreme, all through the medium of cool outfits.

At Sooper Dooper Kids, clothing is seen as more than just comfortable; it’s a fun and expressive way for children to embrace their unique personalities. The brand’s vibrant and imaginative designs inspire kids to be themselves, celebrate their individuality, and have fun.

Committed to making a difference, Sooper Dooper Kids ignites a movement of compassion and generosity among children. For every product purchased, they donate one to an underprivileged child, spreading joy and hope to those who need it most. Their core values of empathy, compassion, and generosity through kindness guides every action. What’s more, the brand is all about fostering a sense of belonging and support among children and families through community.

Sooper Dooper Kids invites everyone to join in their mission to empower the next generation to make the world a better, brighter place. Through their efforts, they aim to spread kindness, celebrate diversity, and inspire creativity in children everywhere.



