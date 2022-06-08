Royal Geographical Society - Hong Kong (RGS-HK) to announce the winners of Hong Kong Young Geographer of the Year Awards (YGOTY)

HONG KONG, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RGS-HK is excited to announce the successful conclusion of the 2022 YGOTY Competition. Winners will be announced on 11 June before the RGS-HK Quiz Night. Last few remaining tickets for the Quiz Night are available through www.rgshk.org.hk

YGOTY is open to Primary, Secondary and Tertiary students of Hong Kong. This year, the competition grew to 520 entries from 400 students.

Rupert McCowan, Director of RGS-HK said: "This year we are pleased to note that the standard of the competition has reached new heights. We continue to see good representation across both international and local institutions, which showcases Hong Kong's underlying diversity."

Student entrants had to submit a visual image accompanied by a brief written explanation that demonstrated their knowledge and application of geographic concepts. These covered four themes:

Nature: the uniqueness of the natural environment and species of Hong Kong

People & Culture: the character of Hong Kong people & their ideas, customs or behaviour

people & their ideas, customs or behaviour Urbanscape: the signature features of Hong Kong's built environment

built environment Critical Eye: the social, socio-economic or environmental issues of Hong Kong

Victor Paraschiv, RGS-HK Board Member and Competition Director said: "It is impressive to see the dedication and resilience of Hong Kong students in these challenging times. They are showing their engagement on topics which are important for our city – and their overall love for Hong Kong."

There is one final prize, the People's Choice Award, which needs the public to vote directly for a favourite entry before 10 June: https://vpl.ink/vote

The winners of the competition will be announced on:

Notes for Editors

The panel of judges comprised a diverse range of experts in the fields of geography and the natural sciences, photography, education and nature enthusiasts, all familiar with Hong Kong. They were tasked with the responsibility of selecting the winning entries based on the effectiveness in conveying the theme of the categories through originality, impact, composition and technique in the visual, and the geographical content knowledge and connection to the theme in the written explanation.

The Royal Geographical Society - Hong Kong (RGS-HK) is the largest English-medium society in Hong Kong with some 2,500 members. Each year, it holds over 100 geography-related events, including numerous talks with distinguished speakers, field trips to unique places and special events such as photography workshops and wildlife talks. RGS-HK also runs a successful Schools Outreach Programme, providing students from both local and international schools with the opportunity to learn from speakers within the Society's main programme.

Link: https://rgshk.org.hk/

For more information, please contact:

Name: Jo Choi

Email: admin@rgshk.org.hk

Phone: 2583 9700