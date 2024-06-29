Royal Hair Vietnam: 30 Years Striding Forward in Designing and Manufacturing Real Hair Wigs

Royal Hair Vietnam, a Vietnamese premium wig brand under Phuc Thien Toupee Company Limited, has established themself as a leading designer and manufacturer of wigs made from real hair. With over 30 years of experience, the brand commits to delivering wig products at international standards.

Royal Hair Vietnam originates from Phuc Thien Toupee Company Limited, with over three decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and exporting wigs made from real hair. The brand focused on delivering their wigs in Vietnam and export markets, including South Korea, the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Israel, the UAE, and others.

Royal Hair Vietnam pledges to provide the highest quality real hair wigs, meeting all strict requirements of both domestic and international customers. The brand aims to lead the wig industry in product quality and customer service. With this goal in mind, Royal Hair Vietnam has developed and perfected their services over three decades, including wig design, wig repair, wig processing, and wig-making training.

Custom wig design and manufacturing

Royal Hair Vietnam offers custom wig design and manufacturing services, catering to every customer's individual preferences and needs. Customers can choose hair color, length, density, style, and hair direction, ensuring each wig fits perfectly and matches their appearance, style, and personal requirements.

Royal Hair Vietnam also provides customized wig processing services for brands and hair salons. The brand supports designing and producing unique wig product lines, helping brands and hair salons enhance their value and differentiation in the market.

The brand offers over 40 different hair colors, including options for highlights, ombre, and gray coverage. Customers can choose from straight to curly hair, with various length options and styles. With more than 45 types of bases and over 50 wig designs, comfort, and natural appearance are ensured for wearers.

Royal Hair Vietnam's custom wig products help customers achieve a perfect match for their appearance and personal needs, which is especially crucial for those dealing with hair issues such as baldness, thinning hair, medical conditions, or those seeking style changes without affecting their natural hair.

Repairing damaged wigs

Royal Hair Vietnam provides a service to repair used wigs. Repair services include fixing torn mesh, adding hair to balding areas, adding gray hair or highlights, and adjusting product size. Customers are free to make their requests during the repair process. This service helps customers save costs, extend the lifespan of their products, and maintain their natural beauty.

Royal Hair Vietnam offers services to both individual customers and bulk purchasers, such as wholesalers and hair salons. With personalized customization services, individual customers can own wigs that best fit their style and needs. For wholesalers and hair salons, Royal Hair Vietnam provides high-quality wig products with customizable features, enhancing competitiveness and expanding market reach.

The design and processing team of Royal Hair Vietnam has at least 10 years of experience in the industry, ensuring each product meets high-quality and stability standards. The company is always in a ready condition to provide technical support and advice to partners during cooperation, creating a sustainable and effective business environment.

