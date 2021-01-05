Royal SPA Hotel was rated as "China's Five-Star Hot Spring"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - Developed by Gudou Holdings Limited, Royal SPA Hotel has won the highest honor of "China's Five-Star Hot Spring" among "China's Star Graded Hot Spring" hotels.













Royal SPA Hotel has been awarded the honor of "China's Star Graded Hot Spring"(left) and the "China's Five-Star Hot Spring" award plaque(right).

With the extraordinary royal garden features, elegant and pleasant natural scenery and unique appearance, Royal SPA Hotel has been awarded the honor of "China's Star Graded Hot Spring" and the "China's Five-Star Hot Spring" award plaque at the 7th China Hot Spring Tourism Promotion Season Series Activities and the 3rd International Conference on Hot Springs and Climate-Aligned Wellness Tourism in China hosted by the Hot Spring Tourism Branch of China Tourism Association and Chongqing Hot Spring Tourism Industry Association in November 2020.





The star rating standard for hot spring tourism enterprises is based on the "Star Classification and Evaluation of Hot Spring Tourism Enterprises" (LB/T016-2017) issued by the former National Tourism Administration, which stipulates the star classification conditions, service quality and operation specifications of hot spring tourism enterprises. According to the overall requirements, hot spring water area, housekeeping, catering, other service items, public and logistics areas and other evaluation content, hot spring enterprises are divided into one to five stars, with five stars being the highest.





Royal SPA Hotel is located in Gudou Hot Spring Resort, a national AAAA-level tourist area. Gudou Hot Spring Resort has six themed hotel complexes. In addition to the Royal SPA Hotel, there are also Hot Spring Villa Hotel, Mountain Seaview Hotel, Joyful Hotel, Gudou Lakeview Tulip Inn Hotel and Yuequan Huju Hotel. In addition to Hot Spring Valley, the largest hot spring area in the town, consisting of 62 public hot spring pools. There are also recreational facilities such as the World of Mountain Spring Water Planet Galaxy Beach, the glass bridge, the boat rowing around the lake, and the mountain cable car.

About Gudou Holdings Limited

Gudou Holdings is a hot spring resort and hotel operator and a tourism property developer in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). It principally engages in (i) the operation and management of the hot spring resort and hotel facilities of Gudou Hot Spring Resort, which is a national AAAA-level tourist area, and provision of consultancy and/or management services; and (ii) the development and sale of tourism properties in Guangdong Province. The "Gudou" brand is a well-known brand of integrated hot spring resort in the PRC. Gudou Holdings operates six theme hotel complexes, namely Royal Spa Hotel, Hot Spring Villa Hotel, Mountain Seaview Hotel, Joyful Hotel, Gudou Lakeview Tulip Inn Hotel and Yuequan Huju Hotel together with a variety of leisure and recreational facilities, including hot spring facilities, hotels, commercial stores, food and beverages outlets, recreational waterpark, a spa centre, a conference centre, parks, tourist attractions and other ancillary leisure and recreational facilities.