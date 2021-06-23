Royole launches RoKit, the world's first open platform flexible electronics development kit & signs strategic cooperation with Kakuta Radio & Electric Co. LTD.

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the global leader in flexible electronics announced Royole RoKit, the world's first open platform flexible electronics development kit, now available for purchase in Japan.

RoKit combines Royole's flexible technologies with programmable hardware into a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit for product designers and application developers to discover and leverage the power of flexible technologies.

"With RoKit, every industry can imagine and design with flexibility in mind, unfolding new possibilities for creators and accelerating the development of flexible solutions in all walks of life," said Dr. Bill Liu, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Royole.

RoKit kit adopts modular design, packaging everything needed to develop flexible solutions into an anti-static aluminum alloy briefcase providing protection and convenience for transporting the device.

The kit includes:

Royole's 3 rd Generation Cicada Wing fully flexible display module

Royole's proprietary fully flexible sensor module

Android 10 system development motherboard

Accessories box with accompanying wires and expansion boards

As a pioneer and the global leader in flexible electronics, Royole welcomes the responsibility of fostering the growth of a strong flexible ecosystem that encourages all industries to explore the unique advantages of this technology.

Learn more about #RoKit and how to get started building flexible solutions in a blog post from Royole Founder, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu.

In addition to RoKit, Royole announced it has signed a strategic cooperation with renowned smart appliance supplier, Kakuta Radio & Electric Co. LTD., to sell RoWrite and RoTree in Japan.

About Royole Corporation

Royole Corporation is the global leader in flexible technology solutions, revolutionizing the way people experience and interact with the world. Royole's end-to-end proprietary technologies span fully flexible displays and sensors, delivering next-generation enterprise and consumer experiences that transform the way people live, work and engage with technology.

Since its inception, Royole has achieved multiple industry milestones, including developing the world's thinnest, full-color fully flexible display, the world's first mass production facility for fully flexible displays, and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, FlexPai®.

Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Hong Kong, Japan, California and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.global.royole.com.

