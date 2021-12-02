RP Summit 2021 Play-To-Earn Games/NFT Merger For Decentralized Trading Announced

Cherry Hill, NJ - RP Summit (856-424-7222) announces it has entered into a speculative merger with Onoma Studios LLC as it attempts to release play-to-earn games before the year ends. The new partnership signifies the new focus of the digital marketing agency in DeFi.

—

Acquiring a percentage of shares in well-known game developer, Onoma Studios, RP Summit is set to release its first (NFTs) before the end of 2021. This NFT drop will be one of many for the PTE “play to earn” game to be revealed any day now.

The goal is to encourage more users to find, sell, and auction their favorite digital assets in a safe, decentralized marketplace.

More details can be found at https://onomastudios.com

The new merger is expected to cast waves in the DeFi industry, as more players enter into blockchain technology and decentralized trading. Similar to cryptocurrencies, NFTs are digital tokens that are used in the exchange of real-world assets. However, unlike utility tokens which can be transferred with one another, NFTs are tagged with a unique code that makes them “non-fungible”.

NFTs have lately been used in the media industry as artists expand how they sell and auction their work. Within a decentralized marketplace, artists, graphic designers, and even game developers can sell their NFT for a profit. Further, because NFTs are inherently virtual, the owner can still post their work online, with their NFT holders having some legal rights not related to distribution.

It is a rapidly expanding industry, and one which the new merger attempts to tap into. RP Summit has developed a reputation for providing innovative digital marketing and business development solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the area. By partnering with Onoma Studios, it hopes to develop play-to-earn games that also provide NFT trading capabilities.

A spokesperson for the company says that while an exact date has not been set, the company expects to release its first NFTs by December 2021. The launch of these tokens will coincide with its new play-to-earn games.

RP Summit offers front-to-end digital marketing packages to increase lead generation and improve online visibility. The team crafts personalized services that deliver noticeable results in only a few months. It recognizes the struggles that many SMBs have and customizes each package to be as cost-efficient as possible.

New clients can schedule a discovery call with the team through their website. To practice social distancing, calls are made online.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://onomastudios.com

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

