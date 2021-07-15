"RPA that Grade-schooler Can Handle", Laiye's Cutting-edge Interactive Experience Area In WAIC 2021

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- July 8th to 10th, Laiye, the leading provider of intelligent automation in China, appeared at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 in Shanghai. Among the hundreds of companies on the exhibition, Laiye's stand attracted maybe the most elementary and middle school students.

In this exhibition, Laiye especially presents the RPA interactive experience area, human-bot PK, focusing on "RPA that Grade-schooler Can Handle." The audience can intuitively experience the "easy to learn and use" of RPA and feel how RPA brings a rapid increase in efficiency. Also, students who won the RPA+AI track of the 4th National Youth Artificial Intelligence Challenge were invited to visit WAIC and demonstrate their masterpieces.

The 4th National Youth Artificial Intelligence Competition was placed in Shanghai on May 30, 2021. One hundred eighty-six junior and senior high school students formed 93 teams. They submitted a total of 138 submissions, including 45 original and innovative projects outside of the chosen subjects. The youngest developer is just in seventh grade.

As the exclusive technical support provider of the RPA+AI track, Laiye followed the whole process of coaching and judging, witnessed the growth and works of the youngest developers, and took the lead in introducing RPA+AI to primary and secondary schools.

In this competition, Laiye put up two proposals, "Student Information Summarization" and "Capture and Save News," based on the actual living environment of elementary and secondary school students, and offered thorough guidance and mentoring for these two propositions. At the same time, the young developers may use the RPA+AI expertise they gained through practicing the two proposals to create software bots.

Winner From High School Group

International Epidemic Dynamic Data Collection Robot

Based on the needs of the epidemic's general environment, young developers assist students with research projects on dynamic data collection of the epidemic to develop software robots to assist in solving the tedious work of manual repetition of finding, copying, pasting, and typesetting. The bots avoid the recurrence of individual data and the potential mess of copying pages and achieving a more straightforward and faster-organized data collection.

Winner From Junior High Group

Images & Text Recognition

There is a large amount of unstructured data in every day life, such as similar ID card copies and other types of pictures containing information. Young developers have drawn inspiration to develop image text recognition software robots by combining RPA with AI capabilities to help people automatically extract the text in pictures, making the collection and collation of picture data more efficient.

This competition is another step forward in developing RPA+AI developers, "starting with kids," and attracting more new talents for the RPA+AI ecosystem. Besides, Laiye have successfully attracted nearly 400,000 community developers, and cooperated with many universities to hold several RPA courses and campus developer competitions.

Within three years, Laiye plans to establish the world's largest software robotics developer community and robotics marketplace, and by 2025, will have certified one million developers through school-enterprise collaboration and community operations. Laiye believes that by developing more RPA and AI-savvy talent for the whole society, the digital workforce will drive its adoption across all industries.