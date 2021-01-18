RS Components adds intelligent, thermal imaging Access Control System to its RS PRO range

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has expanded its RS PRO range with the addition of a thermal imaging access control system.

Combining traditional infrared temperature measurement with sophisticated AI (Artificial Intelligence) facial recognition, the RS PRO Access Control System offers a highly effective and versatile entry system for business, commercial and educational premises seeking to protect their perimeters. The device is adaptable and features multi-functional AI recognition for monitoring temperature, tracking attendance and achieving access control.



RS PRO Access Control

Comprising a thermal imaging camera equipped with platform software, this access control system is an ideal non-contact, hands-free facial recognition system which can also detect if the person requesting entry is wearing a face mask, as well as providing a high precision solution for temperature measurement. It can be used for a wide range of environments. Typical applications include offices, factories and manufacturing sites, schools, hospitals, research laboratories, and shops.

The intelligent RS PRO thermal imaging Access Control System is suited to areas where the management of people flow, traffic and security need monitoring. It requires the person wishing to gain admittance to stand in front of the device, so the inbuilt technology can complete a user identification and temperature measurement process. Should the body temperature exceed normal value, the device will raise an audible alarm.

The RS PRO Access Control System is equipped with a 7-inch colour screen with a 1080P resolution @ 25fps that supports face detection tracking and optimisation. Its wide dynamic, binocular HD camera can achieve facial recognition images in complex light environments within 0.2 seconds. The AI technology supports rapid recognition of people even if they are wearing glasses or face masks. The infrared thermal imaging can measure temperature to an accuracy of up to +/-0.2 degree Celsius.

Powerful software tools enable the device to be used for health screening and facial recognition. The device has a face recognition library of 50,000 and the ability to store up to 100,000 identification records.

The RS PRO Access Control System is competitively priced and comes with a three-year warranty as part of the RS PRO Seal of Approval, an assurance that products are tested for quality, durability and consistency. It is shipping now from RS in China.