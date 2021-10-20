RS Components announces launch of RS PRO Facilities Maintenance Solutions

Comprehensive choice of high quality and price competitive facilities maintenance products for various environments and applications now available in Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, announced the launch of the RS PRO Facilities Maintenance solutions portfolio, which comprises quality-tested products for a host of industries and working environments.



RS PRO Facilities Maintenance

Aimed at a broad selection of customers in Japan, the range supports maintenance requirements within the process manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, utilities and energy, engineering services, construction, wholesale and distribution, transport and defence sectors, and design and development laboratories.

The expanded range introduces over 1,000 products to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products including site safety and lighting solutions, tool kits, janitorial & cleaning, test & measurement, workwear & personal protective equipment (PPE) and more.

All products in the RS PRO Facilities Maintenance range have high in-stock availability and have been through rigorous testing processes to ensure reliability to meet design and compliance specifications. They are covered by the RS PRO Seal of Approval and come with a three-year warranty.

"The RS PRO range increases the breadth and depth of choice for customers seeking facilities maintenance products that meet design and compliance specifications, at a competitive price," said Moritoshi Sunohara, Sales Director for RS Japan & Korea. "We offer a huge variety of products for different applications to keep facilities and buildings operating efficiently and safely and help keep businesses running smoothly."