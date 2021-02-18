RS Components Appoints Sean Er Lim as Malaysia Country General Manager

With over a decade of experience in tech and manufacturing industries, Lim's promotion will see her leading the sales teams in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has appointed Sean Er Lim as its new Country General Manager, Malaysia. The appointment signals a strong commitment and focus on becoming the first-choice partner of engineers and procurement specialists in one of the company's key growth markets in Asia Pacific.



Sean Er Lim

In her new role, Sean will focus on driving strategic priorities to provide high-levels of customer service, reliable delivery, and ease of access to a broad range of industrial and electronics products, including critical tools and latest technologies to help manufacturers and industries manage disruptions and maintain competitiveness. She will lead the local teams in strengthening supplier programmes, developing businesses opportunities, and expanding the customer base in Malaysia.

"Malaysia is a key growth market for us, one that's been consistently performing through the years," says Sean Fredericks, President, Asia Pacific, RS Components. "With Sean's experience in the manufacturing sector and electronics industry and passion for forming strong customer relationships, we will continue to deliver innovative technologies and differentiated solutions to industrial customers."

With over a decade of experience managing various Asia Pacific markets including Southeast Asia and Japan, in country and regional sales leadership roles in multinational companies, Sean was a senior sales manager and member of the RS Malaysia leadership team, where she consistently grew key accounts. She developed initiatives that elevated customer experience and ensured support to customers on every stage of their purchasing journey.

RS offers customers in Malaysia access to more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products from leading supplier brands through its dedicated eCommerce site, which is available in local currency. Corporate and industrial customers with high-volume, complex requirements can also save time negotiating with multiple suppliers and simplify their procurement process by partnering with the Malaysia-based sales team. End-to-end customer support is also provided by sourcing specialists, customer service and technical teams.

