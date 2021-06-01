RS Components extends features of DesignSpark PCB PRO

Latest version of DesignSpark PCB PRO adds advanced features and easier purchase of perpetual licence

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has added new features to DesignSpark PCB PRO and introduced an RS stock number to make it easier to purchase.

The free-of-charge version of DesignSpark PCB, part of the award-winning RS DesignSpark range, offers a no-cost way for anyone to design their own printed circuit board. With many features only found in commercial software, it remains popular with individual users and smaller teams. DesignSpark PCB PRO takes this to the next level by providing more advanced features that can really only be supported in professional PCB design software. The PRO version, which was introduced in 2019, offers organisations with larger engineering teams or more demanding requirements a low-cost, seamless migration path to advanced PCB design and manufacturing features.

New users can now purchase a perpetual licence for DesignSpark PCB PRO directly through their RS Components account, using the dedicated stock number (220-5326). Existing PRO v9 customers can upgrade to v10 using this RS stock number (220-5327). This provides a simpler purchasing experience for registered users, as they no longer have to enter payment details or complete an additional financial transaction.

"We feel that adding a dedicated stock number for a DesignSpark PCB PRO licence makes it easier to gain access to its advanced features," said Pete Wood, Head of DesignSpark Experience at RS. "The process of purchasing a licence is now more familiar and as simple as buying any other product on the RS website."

In step with the PRO version, DesignSpark PCB V10.0 features many additional capabilities, including:

New Disconnect from Signal Nets option

Component-to-Component SMT check

Output Drill Data to Gerber

Library Item time stamps

Improvements to New Component Wizard

The latest version of DesignSpark PCB PRO, V10.0, adds these plus a number of other features requested by existing customers. These include:

Intelligent backups

New DRC (design rule checks)

New Nets bar

Manufacturability enhancements

Plotting enhancements

A full comparison of DesignSpark PCB and DesignSpark PCB PRO can be found here: https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/pcb-software-comparison

New PRO users can access all its features through a perpetual licence for the one-off price of £375 + VAT. Existing licensees can upgrade to V10.0 for £75 + VAT. DesignSpark PCB PRO V10.0 will now be available to license though all of RS' regionalised websites in the local currency.

