RS Components extends global franchise agreement with STMicroelectronics

TOKYO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solution partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has significantly extended the scope of its supply chain agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST), a world leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing.



This new phase in the relationship between the two companies will result in a substantial increase in the breadth and volume of ST products stocked by RS. ST will also feature regularly on the award-winning DesignSpark online engineering hub.

"RS has been very successful in building up a vibrant international engineering community around its DesignSpark platform and we see real value at ST in future involvement as part of this franchise agreement," said Frank Wolinski, EMEA VP, Head of Channel Sales at ST. "The complex nature of modern electronic engineering projects calls for more in-depth technical support. By extending access to a broader portfolio of ST products through DesignSpark, engineers can better utilize the resources they need to complete their projects more quickly and to achieve better results."

"ST is one of the world's foremost innovators in semiconductor technologies and leads the industry in areas such as power electronics, IoT, automotive, smart homes, and artificial intelligence," said Andy Keenan, VP Global Product and Supplier Management for Electronics at RS. "Providing our customers with access to a more expansive array of ST products is certain to benefit their development work. Combining this with contributions to the multifaceted online technical programs that we offer via DesignSpark will be another huge plus point."

For information about the full range of products now stocked by RS, visit https://jp.rs-online.com/web/b/stmicroelectronics/.