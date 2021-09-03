RS Components introduces new evaluation and development kits based on Infineon's AURIX(TM) TriCore(TM) microcontroller

Application kits target fast and easy development for wide selection of use cases in automotive and industrial automation

TOKYO and KANAGAWA, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced availability of a new range of evaluation and development kits for Infineon's AURIX™ family of microcontrollers, which are based on the manufacturer's 32-bit TriCore™ microprocessor core.



Infineon TriCore

Infineon's AURIX™ TriCore™ concept combines the elements of a RISC processor core, a microcontroller and a DSP in a single microcontroller chip that combines embedded safety and security features, making it a leading choice for electronics designers developing systems for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications.

The series of Arduino-compatible low-cost evaluation and development kits ranges from simple design projects up to more sophisticated designs. In addition, and to simplify development, Infineon's AURIX™ platform offers a highly integrated software development (IDE) environment providing engineers with everything they need to compile, debug, and Flash program their AURIX™ MCU based applications.

The AURIX™ TC297 TFT application kit, for example, offers a low-cost and flexible application development platform for the 32-bit AURIX™ TriCore™ platform. The kit comes with various on-board components with specific features including the TC297 controller in a 292-pin LFBGA package, a 320 x 240 LCD display, SD card slot, high-speed CAN transceiver, and acoustic beeper.

At the high end of the AURIX™ portfolio, the range offers fully featured kits tailored to automotive and industrial use cases such as motor control units or automotive gateways. While at the lower end, the range includes the TC275 'lite' and the TC375 lite kit both supported by the free of charge IDE (AURIX™ development studio). In addition, the TC275 'shield buddy' and the TC375 lite kit low-cost kits that follow the Arduino standard, making it compatible with many of the widely available application shields.

The portfolio provides an extensive range of options for engineers, including a wide choice of memories, peripheral sets, frequencies, temperatures, and packaging options.