RS Components Launches Giveaway for State-of-the-Art Fluke Tools

RS extensive range of locally stocked Fluke products helps industries in Southeast Asia to operate efficiently amidst disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components , global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, announces a giveaway in Malaysia with Fluke, a trusted leader in test and measurement for industrial and electronic service installation and maintenance, electrical and temperature, indoor air quality and process calibration.

Starting April until 28 May 2021, customers will receive a free test lead for purchase of selected Fluke digital multimeters or clamp meters.

RS offers an extensive range of the Fluke product line popularly used in manufacturing, transportation, utilities, education, residential, and commercial industries.

Best-selling Fluke products available on the RS website include the Fluke 289 True-RMS Data Logging Multimeter and the Fluke 289 FlukeView® Forms Combo Kit , both of which exhibit expanded memory for unattended monitoring of signals over time. Both products also come equipped with TrendCapture, which allows users to graphically display logged data sessions fast to detect anomalies. FlukeView® allows users to store up to 15,000 recorded events, which they can then analyze and convert into professional documents.

A range of Fluke products such as multimeters and accessories, as well as infrared thermometers are stocked locally for fast delivery within Southeast Asia.

"This giveaway and the wide range of Fluke products available in local stock allows us to provide timely and reliable delivery within the Southeast Asia region and support more engineers, electricians, technicians and contractors working to keep businesses running smoothly. Fluke's state-of-the-art technology enables more customers to operate sustainably and efficiently, minimizing their energy consumption," said Sean Fredericks, President, Asia Pacific at RS Components.

Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes for quality control.

In addition to the Fluke product line, RS Components offers reliable access to over 500,000 products across the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and electronics range, all at 97% stock availability rates.

More details on the RS and Fluke giveaway can be found on RS Components .

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of GBP1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://my.rs-online.com/ .

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter: @RSComponents; @designsparkRS

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components

RS Components

https://uk.rs-online.com/web/

DesignSpark

www.rs-online.com/designspark

Electrocomponents plc

www.electrocomponents.com

Related Links :

https://my.rs-online.com/