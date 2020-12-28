RS Components is stocking an extensive range of RS PRO handheld T&M instruments

RS own brand range includes digital multimeters, voltage/current calibrators, insulation testers, temperature calibrators, and voltage indicators

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now stocking in Indonesia an extensive range of RS PRO handheld test and measurement instruments for engineers and technicians on the go. The range includes devices that allow accurate and ergonomic measurements and calibration, including handheld multimeters, clamp meters and voltage indicators, and all the necessary accessories.

The RS PRO handheld T&M instrument range also includes the RS PRO insulation tester to help technicians ensure the wiring insulation is safe and remains undamaged after electrical work has been completed.

The RS PRO RS14 digital multimeter is a useful instrument for measuring capacitance, voltage, electrical current, and resistance and features a diode and continuity check.

All RS PRO products and equipment have been through high-calibre compliance and quality testing to assure quality, durability, and consistency, and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval.

The RS PRO handheld T&M equipment range is shipping now from RS in Indonesia.

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://www.rs-online.id/.

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter: @RSComponents; @designsparkRS

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components

RS Components

https://www.rs-online.id/

DesignSpark

www.rs-online.com/designspark

Electrocomponents plc

www.electrocomponents.com

Contact:

Virginie Cosentino

virginie@budcomms.com

+65-9161-5091

Related Links :

https://www.rs-online.id/