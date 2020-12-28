RS Components is stocking an extensive range of RS PRO handheld T&M instruments

RS own brand range includes digital multimeters, voltage/current calibrators, insulation testers, temperature calibrators, and voltage indicators

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now stocking an extensive range of RS PRO handheld test and measurement instruments for engineers and technicians on the go. The range includes devices that allow accurate and ergonomic measurements and calibration, including handheld multimeters, clamp meters and voltage indicators, and all the necessary accessories.

The RS PRO handheld T&M instrument range also includes the RS PRO insulation tester to help technicians ensure the wiring insulation is safe and remains undamaged after electrical work has been completed.

The RS PRO RS14 digital multimeter is a useful instrument for measuring capacitance, voltage, electrical current, and resistance and features a diode and continuity check.

All RS PRO products and equipment have been through high-calibre compliance and quality testing to assure quality, durability, and consistency, and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval.

The RS PRO handheld T&M equipment range is shipping now from RS in Malaysia.