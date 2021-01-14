RS Components is stocking an extensive range of RS PRO handheld T&M instruments

RS own brand range includes digital multimeters, voltage/current calibrators, insulation testers, temperature calibrators, and voltage indicators

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now stocking an extensive range of RS PRO handheld test and measurement instruments for engineers and technicians on the go. The range includes devices that allow accurate and ergonomic measurements and calibration, including handheld multimeters, clamp meters and voltage indicators, and all the necessary accessories.

For access to awkward and hard to reach areas, the RS PRO Flexible Clamp Meter features a flexible coil which snakes around obstructions with ease. It also means that the technician can take a reading from a wire without touching it, which is safer and more convenient than other methods. The instrument has a built-in data logger that can measure AC current with a high degree of accuracy between 0.5A and 3000A. Measured data can be transferred in real-time to a laptop via Bluetooth. The large backlit LCD makes measurements easy to read, even in poorly lit environments. The RS PRO clamp meter complies with EN61010-1, EN61010-2-032, and EN61326-1 safety standards and meets the overvoltage Cat III and Cat IV requirements. It comes with two AAA batteries, application software, and a carry case.

The RS PRO handheld T&M instrument range also includes the RS PRO insulation tester to help technicians ensure the wiring insulation is safe and remains undamaged after electrical work has been completed. The RS PRO RS14 digital multimeter is a useful instrument for measuring capacitance, voltage, electrical current, and resistance and features a diode and continuity check. Designed especially for HVAC engineers, the RS PRO HVAC multimeter features true RMS measurements and connects via Bluetooth to the RS PRO Connect App.

All RS PRO products and equipment have been through high-calibre compliance and quality testing to assure quality, durability, and consistency, and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval.

The RS PRO handheld T&M equipment range is shipping now from RS in China.