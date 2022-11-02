RS PRO expands their IoT range in Southeast Asia

The extended RS PRO range showcased at Industrial transformation Asia-Pacific 2022 offers 23% of cost savings to leading brand alternatives

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, has launched a new range of products in their IoT range. At a press conference held at Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2022 (ITAP 2022) on October 18th, RS showcased its very own private label, RS PRO, along with products from trusted global brands such as Fluke, Schneider Electric and Phoenix Contact. The RS PRO range includes new service solutions and an extended range of IoT and energy efficiency solutions.



From left: Chester Atlas, Head of Margin Optimisation and RS PRO APAC, Eileen Yap, General Manager, Singapore and Laura Gui, VP of People and Operational Excellence, APAC

Responding to the increasing demand in IoT solutions, RS has included over 300 products in its RS PRO IoT range, including IO-link sensors, data cables and HMI displays, antennas and network testing equipment. This brings the RS PRO IoT range offering to over 8400 IoT enabling and smart connectivity products, which are compatible with all sensor brands, and allows users to improve their operational efficiency.

On the range expansion, Sean Fredericks, President of APAC, says, "We're helping our customers embrace the IoT evolution in Southeast Asia. Our new range of more than 300 products will not only benefit our customers but will provide engineers with the choice of affordable options to meet their engineering needs. At RS, we are consistently striving to deepen our product range and provide value to our clientele in the most efficient ways."

IO-Link is a universal, open communication standard protocol that allows IO-Link enabled devices to exchange and analyse data and convert it into actionable information. It is recognised worldwide as an international standard for sensors in the industrial automation environment. RS PRO makes IoT practical and accessible for everyone, providing a dedicated range with a wide variety of smart objects and elements needed to connect them together.

Each RS PRO product is backed by the RS Seal of Approval, which represents industry standards for audit, inspection, test, and certification. This, combined with longer than average warranties reflects RS Components confidence in the quality and longevity of their products.

For information on IO-Link sensors, please visit their website for more details

RS

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

